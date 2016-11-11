Ingebrigtsen appointed to law enforcement council

Ingebrigtsen had this to say on the appointment: "I am pleased that Minority Leader Hann has appointed me to the governor's task force on law enforcement for the upcoming year. I believe that with my 34 years of law enforcement background that I can contribute to the committee by having us focus on strengthening relations between our communities and law enforcement. Given the hardships that we have all witnessed over the past year, I am hopeful that the committee can not only work on strengthening ties, but also focus on putting an end to the resentment and attacks on our officers throughout our state and the nation."