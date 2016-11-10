Beware of utility scam

The scam involves telephone callers claiming to be from a utility company and then employing a variety of techniques to defraud customers. Some threaten customers with disconnecting electric service to their home or business if they don't make a payment immediately.

Locally, an Alexandria business received a call Wednesday afternoon from a man with an accent claiming to be from Runestone Electric Association. The scammer told the business that since she had not paid her electric bill she would be cut off in 45 minutes.

When the business informed the scammer that they get their power from Alexandria Light and Power, not Runestone Electric, the caller he said he was only a technician and she would need to call an 800 number to make payment or be shut off.

"It's terrible that someone is trying to take advantage of area residents and businesses," said Sue Lundeen, manager of member services for Runestone Electric Association. "Under no circumstances would we call a member and threaten to disconnect their power if payment is not made in 45 minutes. Disconnection for non-payment is a lengthy process that involves written notices sent to the member over the period of several months. We would never disconnect someone without prior notice in writing."

If you are suspicious of any call threatening disconnection and demanding immediate payment, hang up and contact Runestone Electric Association about your electric accounts and payments at (320) 762-1121 or 1-800-473-1722.

If you have been a victim of such a scam, report it to your local police department and to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission's Consumer Affairs Office at 1-800-657-3782 or by email at consumer.puc@state.mn.us.