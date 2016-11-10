Search
    Meet the new Pets of the Week: Avenger and Serenity (w/video)

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 8:14 a.m.
    The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pets of the Week” – Avenger and Serenity

    Serenity is a female rabbit, and Avenger is male. Both are 2 to 3 years old.

    The LAHS says, "Avenger is a friendly rabbit looking for a new home! He seems to enjoy the company of people and will snuggle right in when picked up. Serenity is a calm and quiet, beautiful rabbit." 

    If you are interested in adopting either bunny, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

    The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
