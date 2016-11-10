Meet the new Pets of the Week: Avenger and Serenity (w/video)

Serenity is a female rabbit, and Avenger is male. Both are 2 to 3 years old.

The LAHS says, "Avenger is a friendly rabbit looking for a new home! He seems to enjoy the company of people and will snuggle right in when picked up. Serenity is a calm and quiet, beautiful rabbit."

If you are interested in adopting either bunny, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.