Level-three sex offender moving back to Alexandria

Lenthe previously resided on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue West in Alexandria after being released from custody on June 8, 2015, then lived elsewhere before returning to the area.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Lenthe engaged in sexual contact with a 5-year-old female victim.

The contact included touching and penetration. Lenthe knew the victim, who was vulnerable because of a disability. Lenthe has a prior history of sexual contact with male and female victims ranging in age from 1 to 6 and he knew all of his victims, according to authorities.

The Alexandria Police Department has already notified schools and daycares in the area. Police released this information in accordance with Minnesota's sexual offender laws, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sexual or predatory offender's release from prison. Lenthe is not wanted by the police.

A level-three predatory offender is considered to be at the highest risk of repeating sexual crimes.

The notification is not intended to increase fear in the community, the police department emphasized.