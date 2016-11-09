Tastefully Simple cuts 39 jobs

The company said 140 people will remain employed at the headquarters and its independent sales consultants will not be affected.

"It's important to streamline our operations," Tastefully Simple founder and CEO Jill Blashack Strahan said in a news release. "This simplification allows us to be more focused on strategic growth. We continue to be blessed with positive trends, an incredibly talented team, and a very strong brand that has resulted in the loyalty of millions of clients."

Tastefully Simple specializes in easy-to-prepare food, recipes, and related items.

Blashack Strahan founded the company in 1995, building it into a $100 million business, according to the company's website.

In July 2014, Tastefully Simple announced the elimination of 66 positions at its Alexandria headquarters.