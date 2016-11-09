Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Property damage crash, person two was struck by person one with his semi while she was making a left turn, Co Rd 40 NW/Co Rd 8 NW, Alex.

Property damage crash, comp's vehicle was hit at the end of their driveway, Co Rd 40 NW, Alex.

Theft, Osakis.

Suspicious person, male driving white GMC followed comp home today and stated he just wanted to say hi to her, she would like to make us aware in case she has issues with the individual in the future, spoke with comp and advised her to call law enforcement if she sees the vehicle again, no further description, Alex.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hit and run, Broadway St.

Theft, theft from the locker room.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Check welfare of person, comp has not seen person one for approximately three weeks, vehicle is still in the driveway now with two flat tire, cats in the windows screaming, fleas visible in the windows, unable to see person.

Drug-related activity, comp has information she'd like to pass on regarding drug-related activity.

Suspicious activity, two white, smaller cars in the woods near the dog park, occupants of both vehicles were not in the woods, but parked at dog park talking, nothing further.

Personal injury crash, minor, no injuries, 15th Ave E/Hawthorne St.

Theft, white pickup southbound on 29, male snatched food off counter and did not pay, unable to locate.

Suicide threats, comp upset with whoever wins the election and wants to sleep on the railroad tracks, also has scissors in her pocket if she needs them, transported home.

Public assist, comp’s ex-husband will not leave property, gone on arrival.

Fire, vehicle, vehicle in church parking lot on fire.

Public assist, needs help getting into her apartment, stated there is a knox box in entrance with master key and officers have knox key, person was let into her apartment.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicles blocking off the road of Hawthorne onto 3rd, advised to ensure that traffic is not being blocked otherwise could be cited accordingly.

