    FINAL RESULTS: Republicans rock the vote in Douglas County

    By Al Edenloff Today at 4:32 a.m.
    Bill Ingebrigtsen visits with supporters at a victory party at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria Tuesday night.1 / 3
    Mary Franson reacts to news that Trump won the state of Ohio, during a gathering at Geneva Golf Club near Alexandria Tuesday night.2 / 3
    Gail Kulp visits with supporters, including some high school students, during a party at Corral in Nelson Tuesday night.3 / 3

    It was a big night for Republicans in Douglas County.

    Not a single DFL candidate came close to carrying Douglas County. Many lost by two-to-one margins.

    Even long-time DFLer Collin Peterson couldn't hold back the county's conservative tidal wave. Douglas County favored his Republican challenger, Dave Hughes, by 6 percentage points in the U.S. House 7th District. Hughes received 10,535 votes to Peterson's 9,322. Peterson prevailed districtwide, however, receiving 53 percent of the vote, with 96 percent of the precincts reporting.

    For the 10th straight presidential election, county residents supported a Republican candidate. Donald Trump crushed Hillary Clinton locally, receiving 64 percent of the votes to Clinton's 28 percent.

    The last time Douglas County supported a Democrat for president was Jimmy Carter in 1976.

    In state legislative races, incumbent Republicans won by wide margins:

    State Senate District 8 — Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, defeated Shawn Olson, DFL-Alexandria, 8,553 to 3,871. Districtwide, Ingebrigtsen received 66 percent of the vote.

    State Senate District 12 — Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, defeated Russ Hinrichs, DFL-Alexandria, 5,118 to 2,479. Districtwide, Westrom won handily, with 68 percent of the vote.

    State House District 8B — Mary Franson, R-Alexandria defeated Gail Kulp, DFL-Alexandria, 7,800 to 4,636. Districtwide, Franson collected 65 percent of the vote.

    State House District 12A — Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley defeated Jay McNamar, DFL-Elbow Lake, 2,089 to 1,031. Backer also won easily throughout the district with 60 percent of the vote.

    County board, ballot questions

    Two newcomers will join the Douglas County Board in January, taking over for long-time commissioners Jerry Johnson and Bev Bales, who both stepped down from the board.

    Keith Englund was the winner in the District 1 race, edging Dick Gulbranson, 2,077 to 1,918.

    In District 3, Jerry Rapp prevailed over Karen Hunt, 2,614 to 1,188.

    County residents were strongly opposed to ballot questions that would have made the auditor/treasurer and recorder positions appointed rather than elected. The margins were 11,847 to 5,133 against appointing the auditor/treasurer and 11,165 to 5,745 against appointing the recorder.

    Also, in a rare race for Douglas County Soil and Water supervisor in District 4, Bill Dropik Jr. defeated the incumbent, Jon Schneider, 9,468 to 7,679.

    School, city races

    There were also quite a few contested races for city council, mayor and school board on the ballot. Here are the results:

    Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position

    Robert Cunniff: 6,690

    Gregory Odell: 2,768

    Thomas Smith: 2,457

    David Wiener: 1,993

    Districtwide, Cunniff was also the winner.

    Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

    David Anderson: 869

    Tonya Breitkreutz: 493

    Kevin Challes: 607

    Tonya Gackle: 442

    Kent Huisman: 785

    Timothy Lauthen: 875

    Diane Richter: 765

    Andy Siira: 852

    Districtwide, the winners were Anderson, Huisman, Lauthen and Siira.

    Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

    Michael Collins: 729

    Tom Grundman: 587

    Genny LeBrun: 516

    Jessica Thornbloom: 510

    Dan Wessel: 481

    Districtwide, the race was very close. Collins and Grundman were the top vote-getters and LeBrun won the third position by just five votes over Thornbloom.

    West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

    Jill Beuckens: 163

    Jeremiah Ulrich: 87

    Terry Christenson: 142

    Jadee Larkin: 151

    Scott Ruud: 91

    Gary Sabolik: 250

    Dale Swanson: 149

    Sven Swanson: 126

    Heather Winter: 151

    Districtwide, the winners were Beuckens, Ulrich, Christenson and Sabolik.

    Evansville mayor

    Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER

    Ron Buse: 77

    Tim Fiskal: 13

    Darren "Tubby" Henrichs: 57

    Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Derek Buse: 182 WINNER

    Richard Novotny:73

    Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER

    Kensington mayor

    Randy Peterson: 63

    Jim Schecker (inc.): 83 WINNER

    Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

    John Gran: 97 WINNER

    Michael Johnson: 48

    Andrew Koloski: 81 WINNER

    Brian Randt (inc.): 49

    Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER

    Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER

    Jason Karl: 32

    Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Jerry Olson (inc.): 370 WINNER

    Justin Dahlheimer: 483 WINNER

    Joseph Nathe: 256

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
