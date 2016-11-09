FINAL RESULTS: Republicans rock the vote in Douglas County
It was a big night for Republicans in Douglas County.
Not a single DFL candidate came close to carrying Douglas County. Many lost by two-to-one margins.
Even long-time DFLer Collin Peterson couldn't hold back the county's conservative tidal wave. Douglas County favored his Republican challenger, Dave Hughes, by 6 percentage points in the U.S. House 7th District. Hughes received 10,535 votes to Peterson's 9,322. Peterson prevailed districtwide, however, receiving 53 percent of the vote, with 96 percent of the precincts reporting.
For the 10th straight presidential election, county residents supported a Republican candidate. Donald Trump crushed Hillary Clinton locally, receiving 64 percent of the votes to Clinton's 28 percent.
The last time Douglas County supported a Democrat for president was Jimmy Carter in 1976.
In state legislative races, incumbent Republicans won by wide margins:
State Senate District 8 — Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, defeated Shawn Olson, DFL-Alexandria, 8,553 to 3,871. Districtwide, Ingebrigtsen received 66 percent of the vote.
State Senate District 12 — Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, defeated Russ Hinrichs, DFL-Alexandria, 5,118 to 2,479. Districtwide, Westrom won handily, with 68 percent of the vote.
State House District 8B — Mary Franson, R-Alexandria defeated Gail Kulp, DFL-Alexandria, 7,800 to 4,636. Districtwide, Franson collected 65 percent of the vote.
State House District 12A — Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley defeated Jay McNamar, DFL-Elbow Lake, 2,089 to 1,031. Backer also won easily throughout the district with 60 percent of the vote.
County board, ballot questions
Two newcomers will join the Douglas County Board in January, taking over for long-time commissioners Jerry Johnson and Bev Bales, who both stepped down from the board.
Keith Englund was the winner in the District 1 race, edging Dick Gulbranson, 2,077 to 1,918.
In District 3, Jerry Rapp prevailed over Karen Hunt, 2,614 to 1,188.
County residents were strongly opposed to ballot questions that would have made the auditor/treasurer and recorder positions appointed rather than elected. The margins were 11,847 to 5,133 against appointing the auditor/treasurer and 11,165 to 5,745 against appointing the recorder.
Also, in a rare race for Douglas County Soil and Water supervisor in District 4, Bill Dropik Jr. defeated the incumbent, Jon Schneider, 9,468 to 7,679.
School, city races
There were also quite a few contested races for city council, mayor and school board on the ballot. Here are the results:
Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position
Robert Cunniff: 6,690
Gregory Odell: 2,768
Thomas Smith: 2,457
David Wiener: 1,993
Districtwide, Cunniff was also the winner.
Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions
David Anderson: 869
Tonya Breitkreutz: 493
Kevin Challes: 607
Tonya Gackle: 442
Kent Huisman: 785
Timothy Lauthen: 875
Diane Richter: 765
Andy Siira: 852
Districtwide, the winners were Anderson, Huisman, Lauthen and Siira.
Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions
Michael Collins: 729
Tom Grundman: 587
Genny LeBrun: 516
Jessica Thornbloom: 510
Dan Wessel: 481
Districtwide, the race was very close. Collins and Grundman were the top vote-getters and LeBrun won the third position by just five votes over Thornbloom.
West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions
Jill Beuckens: 163
Jeremiah Ulrich: 87
Terry Christenson: 142
Jadee Larkin: 151
Scott Ruud: 91
Gary Sabolik: 250
Dale Swanson: 149
Sven Swanson: 126
Heather Winter: 151
Districtwide, the winners were Beuckens, Ulrich, Christenson and Sabolik.
Evansville mayor
Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER
Ron Buse: 77
Tim Fiskal: 13
Darren "Tubby" Henrichs: 57
Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions
Derek Buse: 182 WINNER
Richard Novotny:73
Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER
Kensington mayor
Randy Peterson: 63
Jim Schecker (inc.): 83 WINNER
Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions
John Gran: 97 WINNER
Michael Johnson: 48
Andrew Koloski: 81 WINNER
Brian Randt (inc.): 49
Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions
Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER
Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER
Jason Karl: 32
Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions
Jerry Olson (inc.): 370 WINNER
Justin Dahlheimer: 483 WINNER
Joseph Nathe: 256