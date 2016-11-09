FINAL RESULTS: Republicans rock the vote in Douglas County

Even long-time DFLer Collin Peterson couldn't hold back the county's conservative tidal wave. Douglas County favored his Republican challenger, Dave Hughes, by 6 percentage points in the U.S. House 7th District. Hughes received 10,535 votes to Peterson's 9,322. Peterson prevailed districtwide, however, receiving 53 percent of the vote, with 96 percent of the precincts reporting.

For the 10th straight presidential election, county residents supported a Republican candidate. Donald Trump crushed Hillary Clinton locally, receiving 64 percent of the votes to Clinton's 28 percent.

The last time Douglas County supported a Democrat for president was Jimmy Carter in 1976.

In state legislative races, incumbent Republicans won by wide margins:

State Senate District 8 — Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, defeated Shawn Olson, DFL-Alexandria, 8,553 to 3,871. Districtwide, Ingebrigtsen received 66 percent of the vote.

State Senate District 12 — Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, defeated Russ Hinrichs, DFL-Alexandria, 5,118 to 2,479. Districtwide, Westrom won handily, with 68 percent of the vote.

State House District 8B — Mary Franson, R-Alexandria defeated Gail Kulp, DFL-Alexandria, 7,800 to 4,636. Districtwide, Franson collected 65 percent of the vote.

State House District 12A — Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley defeated Jay McNamar, DFL-Elbow Lake, 2,089 to 1,031. Backer also won easily throughout the district with 60 percent of the vote.

County board, ballot questions

Two newcomers will join the Douglas County Board in January, taking over for long-time commissioners Jerry Johnson and Bev Bales, who both stepped down from the board.

Keith Englund was the winner in the District 1 race, edging Dick Gulbranson, 2,077 to 1,918.

In District 3, Jerry Rapp prevailed over Karen Hunt, 2,614 to 1,188.

County residents were strongly opposed to ballot questions that would have made the auditor/treasurer and recorder positions appointed rather than elected. The margins were 11,847 to 5,133 against appointing the auditor/treasurer and 11,165 to 5,745 against appointing the recorder.

Also, in a rare race for Douglas County Soil and Water supervisor in District 4, Bill Dropik Jr. defeated the incumbent, Jon Schneider, 9,468 to 7,679.

School, city races

There were also quite a few contested races for city council, mayor and school board on the ballot. Here are the results:

Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position

Robert Cunniff: 6,690

Gregory Odell: 2,768

Thomas Smith: 2,457

David Wiener: 1,993

Districtwide, Cunniff was also the winner.

Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

David Anderson: 869

Tonya Breitkreutz: 493

Kevin Challes: 607

Tonya Gackle: 442

Kent Huisman: 785

Timothy Lauthen: 875

Diane Richter: 765

Andy Siira: 852

Districtwide, the winners were Anderson, Huisman, Lauthen and Siira.

Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

Michael Collins: 729

Tom Grundman: 587

Genny LeBrun: 516

Jessica Thornbloom: 510

Dan Wessel: 481

Districtwide, the race was very close. Collins and Grundman were the top vote-getters and LeBrun won the third position by just five votes over Thornbloom.

West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

Jill Beuckens: 163

Jeremiah Ulrich: 87

Terry Christenson: 142

Jadee Larkin: 151

Scott Ruud: 91

Gary Sabolik: 250

Dale Swanson: 149

Sven Swanson: 126

Heather Winter: 151

Districtwide, the winners were Beuckens, Ulrich, Christenson and Sabolik.

Evansville mayor

Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER

Ron Buse: 77

Tim Fiskal: 13

Darren "Tubby" Henrichs: 57

Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

Derek Buse: 182 WINNER

Richard Novotny:73

Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER

Kensington mayor

Randy Peterson: 63

Jim Schecker (inc.): 83 WINNER

Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

John Gran: 97 WINNER

Michael Johnson: 48

Andrew Koloski: 81 WINNER

Brian Randt (inc.): 49

Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER

Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER

Jason Karl: 32

Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

Jerry Olson (inc.): 370 WINNER

Justin Dahlheimer: 483 WINNER

Joseph Nathe: 256