Peterson, who represents a large chunk of western Minnesota and lives in Detroit Lakes, faced Republican Dave Hughes, a retired Air Force officer from Karlstad who now works for General Atomics at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

With 186 of 1,329 precincts reporting, Peterson captured 52 percent of the vote, while Hughes notched 48 percent.

Peterson, 72, was first elected to Congress in 1990. His Republican challengers have criticized his long tenure in recent campaigns, but they have thus far been unable to wrest control of the conservative-leaning district from Peterson.

As the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, Peterson has made farm issues a focus during his time in office. In a recent debate, he suggested working on the next Farm Bill early before it expires in September 2018.

"It has a fairly decent safety net, but it's not going to be adequate, in my opinion, to deal with what we're dealing with right now," Peterson said during the October Prairie Public debate.

Hughes, a self-described constitutional conservative, previously said that, win or lose, he would run for the House seat again in 2018.

"I'll have two years to get to every corner of the district multiple times and shake everybody's hand and say my name to them three times," he said late last month.

The two-year term pays $174,000 annually.