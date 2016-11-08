Collin Peterson leads Hughes for close District 7 House race

Peterson, who represents a large chunk of western Minnesota and lives in Detroit Lakes, faced Republican Dave Hughes, a retired Air Force officer from Karlstad who now works for General Atomics at Grand Forks Air Force Base. Peterson was seeking a 14th term in Congress

With 927 of 1,329 precincts reporting, Peterson captured 52 percent of the vote, while Hughes notched 48 percent.

Peterson, 72, was first elected to Congress in 1990. His Republican challengers have criticized his long tenure in recent campaigns, but they have thus far been unable to wrest control of the conservative-leaning district from Peterson.

As the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, Peterson has made farm issues a focus during his time in office. In a recent debate, he suggested working on the next Farm Bill early before it expires in September 2018.

"It has a fairly decent safety net, but it's not going to be adequate, in my opinion, to deal with what we're dealing with right now," Peterson said during the October Prairie Public debate.

Just after 10 p.m., Hughes said he was feeling “very positive” with the results, which had him within a few percentage points of Peterson at the time. Peterson’s campaign manager didn’t immediately return a text message.

The two-year term pays $174,000 annually.