UPDATE 9:05 PM: Check here for Douglas County election results
Welcome to Election Night!
This is the place to get the latest information about local races in Douglas County.
Results will be updated as the ballots are brought into the Douglas County Courthouse and tabulated from the 37 precincts around the county. Remember to keep checking the website and refresh your browser.
The first precinct to arrive with results is the city of Nelson. The ballots came in at about 9 p.m. Alexandria Township arrived a couple of minutes later. It will take sometime to combine those totals with the absentee ballots.
An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):
State Senate District 8
Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):
Shawn Olson, DFL:
– of 17 precincts reporting
State Senate District 12
Torrey Westrom, R (inc.):
Russ Hinrichs, DFL:
– of 20 precincts reporting
State House District 8B
Mary Franson, R (inc.):
Gail Kulp, DFL:
– of 17 precincts reporting
State House District 12A
Jeff Backer, R (inc.):
Jay McNamar, DFL:
– of 12 precincts reporting
Douglas County Board District 1
Keith Englund:
Dick Gulbranson:
– of 15 precincts reporting
Douglas County Board District 3
Karen Hunt:
Jerry Rapp:
– of 10 precincts reporting
Douglas County ballot questions
Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.
Yes:
No:
–- of 37 precincts reporting
Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.
Yes:
No:
–- of 37 precincts reporting
Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position
Robert Cunniff:
Gregory Odell:
Thomas Smith:
David Wiener:
– of 26 precincts reporting
Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions
David Anderson:
Tonya Breitkreutz:
Kevin Challes:
Tonya Gackle:
Kent Huisman:
Timothy Lauthen:
Diane Richter:
Andy Siira:
– of 11 precincts reporting
Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions
Michael Collins:
Tom Grundman:
Genny LeBrun:
Jessica Thornbloom:
Dan Wessel:
– of 5 precincts reporting
West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions
Jill Beuckens:
Jeremiah Ulrich:
Terry Christenson:
Jadee Larkin:
Scott Ruud:
Gary Sabolik:
Dale Swanson:
Sven Swanson:
Heather Winter:
– of 5 precincts reporting
Evansville mayor
Terry Aasness (inc.):
Ron Buse:
Tim Fiskal:
Darren “Tubby” Henrichs:
– of 1 precincts reporting
Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions
Derek Buse:
Richard Novotny:
Chuck Steffenson:
– of 1 precincts reporting
Kensington mayor
Randy Peterson:
Jim Schecker (inc.):
– of 1 precincts reporting
Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions
John Gran:
Michael Johnson:
Andrew Koloski:
Brian Randt (inc.):
– of 1 precincts reporting
Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions
Mike Erickson (inc.):
Beverly Hanson (inc.):
Jason Karl
– of 1 precincts reporting
Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions
Jerry Olson (inc.):
Justin Dahlheimer:
Joseph Nathe:
– of 1 precincts reporting