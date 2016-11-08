The first precinct to arrive with results is the city of Nelson. The ballots came in at about 9 p.m. Alexandria Township arrived a couple of minutes later. It will take sometime to combine those totals with the absentee ballots.

An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):

State Senate District 8

Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):

Shawn Olson, DFL:

– of 17 precincts reporting

State Senate District 12

Torrey Westrom, R (inc.):

Russ Hinrichs, DFL:

– of 20 precincts reporting

State House District 8B

Mary Franson, R (inc.):

Gail Kulp, DFL:

– of 17 precincts reporting

State House District 12A

Jeff Backer, R (inc.):

Jay McNamar, DFL:

– of 12 precincts reporting

Douglas County Board District 1

Keith Englund:

Dick Gulbranson:

– of 15 precincts reporting

Douglas County Board District 3

Karen Hunt:

Jerry Rapp:

– of 10 precincts reporting

Douglas County ballot questions

Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.

Yes:

No:

–- of 37 precincts reporting

Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.

Yes:

No:

–- of 37 precincts reporting

Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position

Robert Cunniff:

Gregory Odell:

Thomas Smith:

David Wiener:

– of 26 precincts reporting

Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

David Anderson:

Tonya Breitkreutz:

Kevin Challes:

Tonya Gackle:

Kent Huisman:

Timothy Lauthen:

Diane Richter:

Andy Siira:

– of 11 precincts reporting

Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

Michael Collins:

Tom Grundman:

Genny LeBrun:

Jessica Thornbloom:

Dan Wessel:

– of 5 precincts reporting

West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

Jill Beuckens:

Jeremiah Ulrich:

Terry Christenson:

Jadee Larkin:

Scott Ruud:

Gary Sabolik:

Dale Swanson:

Sven Swanson:

Heather Winter:

– of 5 precincts reporting

Evansville mayor

Terry Aasness (inc.):

Ron Buse:

Tim Fiskal:

Darren “Tubby” Henrichs:

– of 1 precincts reporting

Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

Derek Buse:

Richard Novotny:

Chuck Steffenson:

– of 1 precincts reporting

Kensington mayor

Randy Peterson:

Jim Schecker (inc.):

– of 1 precincts reporting

Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

John Gran:

Michael Johnson:

Andrew Koloski:

Brian Randt (inc.):

– of 1 precincts reporting

Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

Mike Erickson (inc.):

Beverly Hanson (inc.):

Jason Karl

– of 1 precincts reporting

Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

Jerry Olson (inc.):

Justin Dahlheimer:

Joseph Nathe:

– of 1 precincts reporting