    UPDATE 9:05 PM: Check here for Douglas County election results

    By Al Edenloff Today at 9:06 p.m.
    Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer talks with Shari Jerome, who brought in the election results from the city of Nelson. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 2

    Welcome to Election Night!

    This is the place to get the latest information about local races in Douglas County.

    Results will be updated as the ballots are brought into the Douglas County Courthouse and tabulated from the 37 precincts around the county. Remember to keep checking the website and refresh your browser.

    The first precinct to arrive with results is the city of Nelson. The ballots came in at about 9 p.m. Alexandria Township arrived a couple of minutes later. It will take sometime to combine those totals with the absentee ballots.

    An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):

    State Senate District 8

    Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):

    Shawn Olson, DFL:

    – of 17 precincts reporting

    State Senate District 12

    Torrey Westrom, R (inc.):

    Russ Hinrichs, DFL:

    – of 20 precincts reporting

    State House District 8B

    Mary Franson, R (inc.):

    Gail Kulp, DFL:

    – of 17 precincts reporting

    State House District 12A

    Jeff Backer, R (inc.):

    Jay McNamar, DFL:

    – of 12 precincts reporting

    Douglas County Board District 1

    Keith Englund:

    Dick Gulbranson:

    – of 15 precincts reporting

    Douglas County Board District 3

    Karen Hunt:

    Jerry Rapp:

    – of 10 precincts reporting

    Douglas County ballot questions

    Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.

    Yes:

    No:

    –- of 37 precincts reporting

    Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.

    Yes:

    No:

    –- of 37 precincts reporting

    Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position

    Robert Cunniff:

    Gregory Odell:

    Thomas Smith:

    David Wiener:

    – of 26 precincts reporting

    Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

    David Anderson:

    Tonya Breitkreutz:

    Kevin Challes:

    Tonya Gackle:

    Kent Huisman:

    Timothy Lauthen:

    Diane Richter:

    Andy Siira:

    – of 11 precincts reporting

    Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

    Michael Collins:

    Tom Grundman:

    Genny LeBrun:

    Jessica Thornbloom:

    Dan Wessel:

    – of 5 precincts reporting

    West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

    Jill Beuckens:

    Jeremiah Ulrich:

    Terry Christenson:

    Jadee Larkin:

    Scott Ruud:

    Gary Sabolik:

    Dale Swanson:

    Sven Swanson:

    Heather Winter:

    – of 5 precincts reporting

    Evansville mayor

    Terry Aasness (inc.):

    Ron Buse:

    Tim Fiskal:

    Darren “Tubby” Henrichs:

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Derek Buse:

    Richard Novotny:

    Chuck Steffenson:

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    Kensington mayor

    Randy Peterson:

    Jim Schecker (inc.):

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

    John Gran:

    Michael Johnson:

    Andrew Koloski:

    Brian Randt (inc.):

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Mike Erickson (inc.):

    Beverly Hanson (inc.):

    Jason Karl

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Jerry Olson (inc.):

    Justin Dahlheimer:

    Joseph Nathe:

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    NewsElectionVotingDouglas County
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
