    UPDATE 12:04 AM: More election results; Hughes leads Peterson

    By Al Edenloff on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:06 p.m.
    Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer talks with Shari Jerome, who brought in the election results from the city of Nelson. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 2

    Welcome to Election Night!

    This is the place to get the latest information about local races in Douglas County.

    Results will be updated as the ballots are brought into the Douglas County Courthouse and tabulated from the 37 precincts around the county. Remember to keep checking the website and refresh your browser.

    In the presidential race, with four precincts reporting, Douglas County voters solidly favored Donald Trump, giving him 1,741 votes to Hillary Clinton's 652.

    In an early voting upset, Douglas County voters have extended a lead to GOP challenger, Dave Hughes, in his 7th District U.S. House race against long-time DFL incumbent, Collin Peterson. With nine of 37 precincts counted in Douglas County, Hughes received 2,015 votes to Peterson's 1,819.

    An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):

    State Senate District 8

    Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):1,486

    Shawn Olson, DFL: 523

    3 of 17 precincts reporting

    State Senate District 12

    Torrey Westrom, R (inc.): 1,294

    Russ Hinrichs, DFL: 570

    6 of 20 precincts reporting

    State House District 8B

    Mary Franson, R (inc.): 1,404

    Gail Kulp, DFL: 620

    3 of 17 precincts reporting

    State House District 12A

    Jeff Backer, R (inc.): 1,257

    Jay McNamar, DFL: 590

    6 of 12 precincts reporting

    Douglas County Board District 1

    Keith Englund: 914

    Dick Gulbranson: 827

    6 of 15 precincts reporting

    Douglas County Board District 3

    Karen Hunt: 85

    Jerry Rapp: 220

    2 of 10 precincts reporting

    Douglas County ballot questions

    Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.

    Yes: 1,166

    No: 2,607

    9 of 37 precincts reporting

    Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.

    Yes: 1,301

    No: 2,454

    9 of 37 precincts reporting

    Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position

    Robert Cunniff: 1,017

    Gregory Odell: 316

    Thomas Smith: 307

    David Wiener: 248

    5 of 26 precincts reporting

    Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

    David Anderson: 654

    Tonya Breitkreutz: 394

    Kevin Challes: 465

    Tonya Gackle: 341

    Kent Huisman: 590

    Timothy Lauthen: 704

    Diane Richter: 580

    Andy Siira: 626

    6 of 11 precincts reporting

    Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

    Michael Collins:

    Tom Grundman:

    Genny LeBrun:

    Jessica Thornbloom:

    Dan Wessel:

    – of 5 precincts reporting

    West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

    Jill Beuckens:34

    Jeremiah Ulrich:12

    Terry Christenson:25

    Jadee Larkin:18

    Scott Ruud:16

    Gary Sabolik:46

    Dale Swanson: 31

    Sven Swanson:29

    Heather Winter:23

    2 of 5 precincts reporting

    Evansville mayor

    Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER

    Ron Buse: 77

    Tim Fiskal: 13

    Darren “Tubby” Henrichs: 57

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Derek Buse: 182 WINNER

    Richard Novotny:73

    Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Kensington mayor

    Randy Peterson:

    Jim Schecker (inc.):

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

    John Gran:

    Michael Johnson:

    Andrew Koloski:

    Brian Randt (inc.):

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER

    Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER

    Jason Karl: 32

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Jerry Olson (inc.):

    Justin Dahlheimer:

    Joseph Nathe:

    – of 1 precincts reporting

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
