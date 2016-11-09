UPDATE 12:04 AM: More election results; Hughes leads Peterson
Welcome to Election Night!
This is the place to get the latest information about local races in Douglas County.
Results will be updated as the ballots are brought into the Douglas County Courthouse and tabulated from the 37 precincts around the county. Remember to keep checking the website and refresh your browser.
In the presidential race, with four precincts reporting, Douglas County voters solidly favored Donald Trump, giving him 1,741 votes to Hillary Clinton's 652.
In an early voting upset, Douglas County voters have extended a lead to GOP challenger, Dave Hughes, in his 7th District U.S. House race against long-time DFL incumbent, Collin Peterson. With nine of 37 precincts counted in Douglas County, Hughes received 2,015 votes to Peterson's 1,819.
An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):
State Senate District 8
Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):1,486
Shawn Olson, DFL: 523
3 of 17 precincts reporting
State Senate District 12
Torrey Westrom, R (inc.): 1,294
Russ Hinrichs, DFL: 570
6 of 20 precincts reporting
State House District 8B
Mary Franson, R (inc.): 1,404
Gail Kulp, DFL: 620
3 of 17 precincts reporting
State House District 12A
Jeff Backer, R (inc.): 1,257
Jay McNamar, DFL: 590
6 of 12 precincts reporting
Douglas County Board District 1
Keith Englund: 914
Dick Gulbranson: 827
6 of 15 precincts reporting
Douglas County Board District 3
Karen Hunt: 85
Jerry Rapp: 220
2 of 10 precincts reporting
Douglas County ballot questions
Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.
Yes: 1,166
No: 2,607
9 of 37 precincts reporting
Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.
Yes: 1,301
No: 2,454
9 of 37 precincts reporting
Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position
Robert Cunniff: 1,017
Gregory Odell: 316
Thomas Smith: 307
David Wiener: 248
5 of 26 precincts reporting
Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions
David Anderson: 654
Tonya Breitkreutz: 394
Kevin Challes: 465
Tonya Gackle: 341
Kent Huisman: 590
Timothy Lauthen: 704
Diane Richter: 580
Andy Siira: 626
6 of 11 precincts reporting
Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions
Michael Collins:
Tom Grundman:
Genny LeBrun:
Jessica Thornbloom:
Dan Wessel:
– of 5 precincts reporting
West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions
Jill Beuckens:34
Jeremiah Ulrich:12
Terry Christenson:25
Jadee Larkin:18
Scott Ruud:16
Gary Sabolik:46
Dale Swanson: 31
Sven Swanson:29
Heather Winter:23
2 of 5 precincts reporting
Evansville mayor
Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER
Ron Buse: 77
Tim Fiskal: 13
Darren “Tubby” Henrichs: 57
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions
Derek Buse: 182 WINNER
Richard Novotny:73
Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Kensington mayor
Randy Peterson:
Jim Schecker (inc.):
– of 1 precincts reporting
Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions
John Gran:
Michael Johnson:
Andrew Koloski:
Brian Randt (inc.):
– of 1 precincts reporting
Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions
Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER
Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER
Jason Karl: 32
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions
Jerry Olson (inc.):
Justin Dahlheimer:
Joseph Nathe:
– of 1 precincts reporting