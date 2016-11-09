In the presidential race, with four precincts reporting, Douglas County voters solidly favored Donald Trump, giving him 1,741 votes to Hillary Clinton's 652.

In an early voting upset, Douglas County voters have extended a lead to GOP challenger, Dave Hughes, in his 7th District U.S. House race against long-time DFL incumbent, Collin Peterson. With nine of 37 precincts counted in Douglas County, Hughes received 2,015 votes to Peterson's 1,819.

An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):

State Senate District 8

Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):1,486

Shawn Olson, DFL: 523

3 of 17 precincts reporting

State Senate District 12

Torrey Westrom, R (inc.): 1,294

Russ Hinrichs, DFL: 570

6 of 20 precincts reporting

State House District 8B

Mary Franson, R (inc.): 1,404

Gail Kulp, DFL: 620

3 of 17 precincts reporting

State House District 12A

Jeff Backer, R (inc.): 1,257

Jay McNamar, DFL: 590

6 of 12 precincts reporting

Douglas County Board District 1

Keith Englund: 914

Dick Gulbranson: 827

6 of 15 precincts reporting

Douglas County Board District 3

Karen Hunt: 85

Jerry Rapp: 220

2 of 10 precincts reporting

Douglas County ballot questions

Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.

Yes: 1,166

No: 2,607

9 of 37 precincts reporting

Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.

Yes: 1,301

No: 2,454

9 of 37 precincts reporting

Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position

Robert Cunniff: 1,017

Gregory Odell: 316

Thomas Smith: 307

David Wiener: 248

5 of 26 precincts reporting

Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

David Anderson: 654

Tonya Breitkreutz: 394

Kevin Challes: 465

Tonya Gackle: 341

Kent Huisman: 590

Timothy Lauthen: 704

Diane Richter: 580

Andy Siira: 626

6 of 11 precincts reporting

Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

Michael Collins:

Tom Grundman:

Genny LeBrun:

Jessica Thornbloom:

Dan Wessel:

– of 5 precincts reporting

West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

Jill Beuckens:34

Jeremiah Ulrich:12

Terry Christenson:25

Jadee Larkin:18

Scott Ruud:16

Gary Sabolik:46

Dale Swanson: 31

Sven Swanson:29

Heather Winter:23

2 of 5 precincts reporting

Evansville mayor

Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER

Ron Buse: 77

Tim Fiskal: 13

Darren “Tubby” Henrichs: 57

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

Derek Buse: 182 WINNER

Richard Novotny:73

Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Kensington mayor

Randy Peterson:

Jim Schecker (inc.):

– of 1 precincts reporting

Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

John Gran:

Michael Johnson:

Andrew Koloski:

Brian Randt (inc.):

– of 1 precincts reporting

Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER

Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER

Jason Karl: 32

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

Jerry Olson (inc.):

Justin Dahlheimer:

Joseph Nathe:

– of 1 precincts reporting