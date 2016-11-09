Search
    UPDATE 1:04 AM: More election results; Englund, Rapp win

    By Al Edenloff on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:06 p.m.
    Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer talks with Shari Jerome, who brought in the election results from the city of Nelson. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 2

    Welcome to Election Night!

    This is the place to get the latest information about local races in Douglas County.

    Results will be updated as the ballots are brought into the Douglas County Courthouse and tabulated from the 37 precincts around the county. Remember to keep checking the website and refresh your browser.

    Republicans are once again showing their strength in Douglas County.

    In the presidential race, with 35 precincts reporting, Douglas County voters solidly favored Donald Trump, giving him 12,927 votes to Hillary Clinton's 5,650.

    In an early voting upset, Douglas County voters have extended a lead to GOP challenger, Dave Hughes, in his 7th District U.S. House race against long-time DFL incumbent, Collin Peterson. With 35 of 37 precincts counted in Douglas County, Hughes received 10,343 votes to Peterson's 9,119.

    An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):

    State Senate District 8

    Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):8,335

    Shawn Olson, DFL:3,729

    16 of 17 precincts reporting

    State Senate District 12

    Torrey Westrom, R (inc.): 5,093

    Russ Hinrichs, DFL: 2,461

    19 of 20 precincts reporting

    State House District 8B

    Mary Franson, R (inc.): 7,612

    Gail Kulp, DFL: 4,467

    16 of 17 precincts reporting

    State House District 12A

    Jeff Backer, R (inc.): 2,089

    Jay McNamar, DFL: 1,031

    12 of 12 precincts reporting

    Douglas County Board District 1

    Keith Englund: 2,077 WINNER

    Dick Gulbranson: 1,918

    15 of 15 precincts reporting

    Douglas County Board District 3

    Karen Hunt: 1,118

    Jerry Rapp: 2,614 WINNER

    10 of 10 precincts reporting

    Douglas County ballot questions

    Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.

    Yes: 5,760

    No: 13,143

    35 of 37 precincts reporting

    Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.

    Yes: 6,449

    No: 12,356

    35 of 37 precincts reporting

    Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position

    Robert Cunniff: 5,872

    Gregory Odell: 2,512

    Thomas Smith: 2,263

    David Wiener: 1,839

    24 of 26 precincts reporting

    Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

    David Anderson: 868 

    Tonya Breitkreutz: 491

    Kevin Challes: 605

    Tonya Gackle:442

    Kent Huisman: 785

    Timothy Lauthen: 872

    Diane Richter: 765

    Andy Siira: 850

    10 of 11 precincts reporting

    Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

    Michael Collins: 729

    Tom Grundman: 587

    Genny LeBrun: 516

    Jessica Thornbloom:510

    Dan Wessel: 481

    5 of 5 precincts reporting

    West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

    Jill Beuckens:163

    Jeremiah Ulrich:87

    Terry Christenson:142

    Jadee Larkin:151

    Scott Ruud:91

    Gary Sabolik:250

    Dale Swanson: 149

    Sven Swanson:126

    Heather Winter:151

    5 of 5 precincts reporting

    Evansville mayor

    Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER

    Ron Buse: 77

    Tim Fiskal: 13

    Darren “Tubby” Henrichs: 57

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Derek Buse: 182 WINNER

    Richard Novotny:73

    Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Kensington mayor

    Randy Peterson: 63

    Jim Schecker (inc.): 83 WINNER

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

    John Gran: 97 WINNER

    Michael Johnson: 48

    Andrew Koloski: 81 WINNER

    Brian Randt (inc.): 49

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER

    Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER

    Jason Karl: 32

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

    Jerry Olson (inc.): 370 WINNER

    Justin Dahlheimer: 483 WINNER

    Joseph Nathe: 256

    1 of 1 precincts reporting

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    randomness