UPDATE 1:04 AM: More election results; Englund, Rapp win

Republicans are once again showing their strength in Douglas County.

In the presidential race, with 35 precincts reporting, Douglas County voters solidly favored Donald Trump, giving him 12,927 votes to Hillary Clinton's 5,650.

In an early voting upset, Douglas County voters have extended a lead to GOP challenger, Dave Hughes, in his 7th District U.S. House race against long-time DFL incumbent, Collin Peterson. With 35 of 37 precincts counted in Douglas County, Hughes received 10,343 votes to Peterson's 9,119.

An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):

State Senate District 8

Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):8,335

Shawn Olson, DFL:3,729

16 of 17 precincts reporting

State Senate District 12

Torrey Westrom, R (inc.): 5,093

Russ Hinrichs, DFL: 2,461

19 of 20 precincts reporting

State House District 8B

Mary Franson, R (inc.): 7,612

Gail Kulp, DFL: 4,467

16 of 17 precincts reporting

State House District 12A

Jeff Backer, R (inc.): 2,089

Jay McNamar, DFL: 1,031

12 of 12 precincts reporting

Douglas County Board District 1

Keith Englund: 2,077 WINNER

Dick Gulbranson: 1,918

15 of 15 precincts reporting

Douglas County Board District 3

Karen Hunt: 1,118

Jerry Rapp: 2,614 WINNER

10 of 10 precincts reporting

Douglas County ballot questions

Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.

Yes: 5,760

No: 13,143

35 of 37 precincts reporting

Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.

Yes: 6,449

No: 12,356

35 of 37 precincts reporting

Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position

Robert Cunniff: 5,872

Gregory Odell: 2,512

Thomas Smith: 2,263

David Wiener: 1,839

24 of 26 precincts reporting

Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions

David Anderson: 868

Tonya Breitkreutz: 491

Kevin Challes: 605

Tonya Gackle:442

Kent Huisman: 785

Timothy Lauthen: 872

Diane Richter: 765

Andy Siira: 850

10 of 11 precincts reporting

Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions

Michael Collins: 729

Tom Grundman: 587

Genny LeBrun: 516

Jessica Thornbloom:510

Dan Wessel: 481

5 of 5 precincts reporting

West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions

Jill Beuckens:163

Jeremiah Ulrich:87

Terry Christenson:142

Jadee Larkin:151

Scott Ruud:91

Gary Sabolik:250

Dale Swanson: 149

Sven Swanson:126

Heather Winter:151

5 of 5 precincts reporting

Evansville mayor

Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER

Ron Buse: 77

Tim Fiskal: 13

Darren “Tubby” Henrichs: 57

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions

Derek Buse: 182 WINNER

Richard Novotny:73

Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Kensington mayor

Randy Peterson: 63

Jim Schecker (inc.): 83 WINNER

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions

John Gran: 97 WINNER

Michael Johnson: 48

Andrew Koloski: 81 WINNER

Brian Randt (inc.): 49

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions

Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER

Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER

Jason Karl: 32

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions

Jerry Olson (inc.): 370 WINNER

Justin Dahlheimer: 483 WINNER

Joseph Nathe: 256

1 of 1 precincts reporting