UPDATE 1:04 AM: More election results; Englund, Rapp win
Welcome to Election Night!
This is the place to get the latest information about local races in Douglas County.
Results will be updated as the ballots are brought into the Douglas County Courthouse and tabulated from the 37 precincts around the county. Remember to keep checking the website and refresh your browser.
Republicans are once again showing their strength in Douglas County.
In the presidential race, with 35 precincts reporting, Douglas County voters solidly favored Donald Trump, giving him 12,927 votes to Hillary Clinton's 5,650.
In an early voting upset, Douglas County voters have extended a lead to GOP challenger, Dave Hughes, in his 7th District U.S. House race against long-time DFL incumbent, Collin Peterson. With 35 of 37 precincts counted in Douglas County, Hughes received 10,343 votes to Peterson's 9,119.
An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races (numbers include votes from Douglas County; some races involve other areas):
State Senate District 8
Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):8,335
Shawn Olson, DFL:3,729
16 of 17 precincts reporting
State Senate District 12
Torrey Westrom, R (inc.): 5,093
Russ Hinrichs, DFL: 2,461
19 of 20 precincts reporting
State House District 8B
Mary Franson, R (inc.): 7,612
Gail Kulp, DFL: 4,467
16 of 17 precincts reporting
State House District 12A
Jeff Backer, R (inc.): 2,089
Jay McNamar, DFL: 1,031
12 of 12 precincts reporting
Douglas County Board District 1
Keith Englund: 2,077 WINNER
Dick Gulbranson: 1,918
15 of 15 precincts reporting
Douglas County Board District 3
Karen Hunt: 1,118
Jerry Rapp: 2,614 WINNER
10 of 10 precincts reporting
Douglas County ballot questions
Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.
Yes: 5,760
No: 13,143
35 of 37 precincts reporting
Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.
Yes: 6,449
No: 12,356
35 of 37 precincts reporting
Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position
Robert Cunniff: 5,872
Gregory Odell: 2,512
Thomas Smith: 2,263
David Wiener: 1,839
24 of 26 precincts reporting
Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions
David Anderson: 868
Tonya Breitkreutz: 491
Kevin Challes: 605
Tonya Gackle:442
Kent Huisman: 785
Timothy Lauthen: 872
Diane Richter: 765
Andy Siira: 850
10 of 11 precincts reporting
Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions
Michael Collins: 729
Tom Grundman: 587
Genny LeBrun: 516
Jessica Thornbloom:510
Dan Wessel: 481
5 of 5 precincts reporting
West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions
Jill Beuckens:163
Jeremiah Ulrich:87
Terry Christenson:142
Jadee Larkin:151
Scott Ruud:91
Gary Sabolik:250
Dale Swanson: 149
Sven Swanson:126
Heather Winter:151
5 of 5 precincts reporting
Evansville mayor
Terry Aasness (inc.): 152 WINNER
Ron Buse: 77
Tim Fiskal: 13
Darren “Tubby” Henrichs: 57
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions
Derek Buse: 182 WINNER
Richard Novotny:73
Chuck Steffenson:229 WINNER
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Kensington mayor
Randy Peterson: 63
Jim Schecker (inc.): 83 WINNER
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions
John Gran: 97 WINNER
Michael Johnson: 48
Andrew Koloski: 81 WINNER
Brian Randt (inc.): 49
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions
Mike Erickson (inc.): 47 WINNER
Beverly Hanson (inc.): 65 WINNER
Jason Karl: 32
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions
Jerry Olson (inc.): 370 WINNER
Justin Dahlheimer: 483 WINNER
Joseph Nathe: 256
1 of 1 precincts reporting