Check here for Douglas County election results
Welcome to Election Night!
An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races:
State Senate District 8
Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.):
Shawn Olson, DFL:
– of – precincts reporting
State Senate District 12
Torrey Westrom, R (inc.):
Russ Hinrichs, DFL:
– of – precincts reporting
State House District 8B
Mary Franson, R (inc.):
Gail Kulp, DFL:
– of – precincts reporting
State House District 12A
Jeff Backer, R (inc.):
Jay McNamar, DFL:
– of – precincts reporting
Douglas County Board District 1
Keith Englund:
Dick Gulbranson:
– of – precincts reporting
Douglas County Board District 3
Karen Hunt:
Jerry Rapp:
– of – precincts reporting
Douglas County ballot questions
Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position.
Yes:
No:
–- of 37 precincts reporting
Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position.
Yes:
No:
–- of 37 precincts reporting
Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position
Robert Cunniff:
Gregory Odell:
Thomas Smith:
David Wiener:
– of – precincts reporting
Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions
David Anderson:
Tonya Breitkreutz:
Kevin Challes:
Tonya Gackle:
Kent Huisman:
Timothy Lauthen:
Diane Richter:
Andy Siira:
– of – precincts reporting
Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions
Michael Collins:
Tom Grundman:
Genny LeBrun:
Jessica Thornbloom:
Dan Wessel:
– of – precincts reporting
West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions
Jill Beuckens:
Jeremiah Ulrich:
Terry Christenson:
Jadee Larkin:
Scott Ruud:
Gary Sabolik:
Dale Swanson:
Sven Swanson:
Heather Winter:
– of – precincts reporting
Evansville mayor
Terry Aasness (inc.):
Ron Buse:
Tim Fiskal:
Darren “Tubby” Henrichs:
– of – precincts reporting
Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions
Derek Buse:
Richard Novotny:
Chuck Steffenson:
– of – precincts reporting
Kensington mayor
Randy Peterson:
Jim Schecker (inc.):
– of – precincts reporting
Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions
John Gran:
Michael Johnson:
Andrew Koloski:
Brian Randt (inc.):
– of – precincts reporting
Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions
Mike Erickson (inc.):
Beverly Hanson (inc.):
Jason Karl
– of – precincts reporting
Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions
Jerry Olson (inc.):
Justin Dahlheimer:
Joseph Nathe:
– of – precincts reporting