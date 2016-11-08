Check here for Douglas County election results

Welcome to Election Night!

This is the place to get the latest information about local races in Douglas County.

Results will be updated as the ballots are brought into the Douglas County Courthouse and tabulated from the 37 precincts around the county. Remember to keep checking the website and refresh your browser.

An Echo Press reporter is at the courthouse and will focus on the following contested races: State Senate District 8 Bill Ingebrigtsen, R (inc.): Shawn Olson, DFL: – of – precincts reporting State Senate District 12 Torrey Westrom, R (inc.): Russ Hinrichs, DFL: – of – precincts reporting State House District 8B Mary Franson, R (inc.): Gail Kulp, DFL: – of – precincts reporting State House District 12A Jeff Backer, R (inc.): Jay McNamar, DFL: – of – precincts reporting Douglas County Board District 1 Keith Englund: Dick Gulbranson: – of – precincts reporting Douglas County Board District 3 Karen Hunt: Jerry Rapp: – of – precincts reporting Douglas County ballot questions Question 1: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position. Yes: No: –- of 37 precincts reporting Question 2: Whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position. Yes: No: –- of 37 precincts reporting Alexandria School Board, four candidates for one position Robert Cunniff: Gregory Odell: Thomas Smith: David Wiener: – of – precincts reporting Brandon-Evansville School Board, eight candidates for four positions David Anderson: Tonya Breitkreutz: Kevin Challes: Tonya Gackle: Kent Huisman: Timothy Lauthen: Diane Richter: Andy Siira: – of – precincts reporting Osakis School Board, five candidates for three positions Michael Collins: Tom Grundman: Genny LeBrun: Jessica Thornbloom: Dan Wessel: – of – precincts reporting West Central Area School Board, nine candidates for four positions Jill Beuckens: Jeremiah Ulrich: Terry Christenson: Jadee Larkin: Scott Ruud: Gary Sabolik: Dale Swanson: Sven Swanson: Heather Winter: – of – precincts reporting Evansville mayor Terry Aasness (inc.): Ron Buse: Tim Fiskal: Darren “Tubby” Henrichs: – of – precincts reporting Evansville City Council, three candidates for two positions Derek Buse: Richard Novotny: Chuck Steffenson: – of – precincts reporting Kensington mayor Randy Peterson: Jim Schecker (inc.): – of – precincts reporting Kensington City Council, four candidates for two positions John Gran: Michael Johnson: Andrew Koloski: Brian Randt (inc.): – of – precincts reporting Nelson City Council, three candidates for two positions Mike Erickson (inc.): Beverly Hanson (inc.): Jason Karl – of – precincts reporting Osakis City Council, three candidates for two positions Jerry Olson (inc.): Justin Dahlheimer: Joseph Nathe: – of – precincts reporting

