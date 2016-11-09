DNR Information Center extends hours for customer calls

The move, which provides better customer service, represents a more than 60 percent increase in availability over the usual weekday business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We are very excited to offer this expanded service to the citizens of Minnesota and all our callers," said DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr. "We want to be available when people may be off work and perhaps even out hunting, fishing, camping or snowmobiling."

People can get answers to their natural resources questions by dialing 1-888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The change is the first phase of a three-year DNR project to tailor information services to customer needs.

The Information Center, located in the DNR Central Office building at 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, will take phone calls only during the new hours, not in-person visits or license sale requests. The Information Center continues to be open for walk-in visits from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.