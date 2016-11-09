Study of runes about 'seeking the truth'

At least according to Henrik Williams, there are.

Williams, a professor of Scandinavian languages at the Uppsala University in Sweden, spoke at an invitation-only event last Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center in Alexandria. The event, sponsored by the American Association for Runic Studies, was put on in celebration and support of efforts to educate, teach and collaborate the partnership between the association and the Minnesota Vikings to tell the real story of Viking ancestors.

Runology, according to Williams, is the scientific study of runic letters and inscriptions with runes, such as what is found on the Kensington Runestone. A runologist, like Williams, reads the inscriptions and then can interpret the text.

Williams has been doing voluntary runic interpretations since 1997 and he is the co-editor of the only published runology journal.

Williams talked about a couple of runestones — one is a stone that was found in Arizona at the Mustang Mountains Cave. The stone turned out to be a hoax, said Williams, who studied it and then wrote a paper, Arizona runestone carved in phony Old Baltic, that was published June 1 of last year.

Closer to home, Williams talked about the heart-shaped stone that was found near Barrett. The inscription reads, Year 1862. Four maidens camped on this knoll."

"It was claimed to be found in the 1940s," said Williams. That stone, too, turned out to be a hoax. But Williams said he was inspired by it.

The Kensington Runestone, Williams said, is "the most famous runestone" and a cornerstone for runic debate. Although he didn't come right out and say the stone is real, Williams has warned people from calling it a fake because it implies that it was created to deceive.

In a paper written about the Kensington Runestone, Williams said, "Almost everyone who sees the runestone as a fake will claim that it is worthless. My attitude is exactly the opposite. The inscription is of interest to historians of Scandinavian languages." He emphasized the importance of the Kensington Runestone for Swedish Americans and said, "The rich history and controversy surrounding the stone has made it an important cultural icon."

He said if it wasn't for the Kensington Runestone, he wouldn't be interested in runes at all. And, he gave credit to Dr. Richard Nielsen for making the Kensington Runestone world-famous. Nielsen, who spent a lot of time researching and promoting the Kensington Runestone, passed away earlier this year. Williams said Nielsen was a friend and adversary of his for the past 30 years.

"It's all about the truth," said Williams. "And the truth will set us free. The Kensington Runestone deserves the attention it gets."