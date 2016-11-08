Alexandria Civil Air Patrol change of command

The outgoing commander, Colonel Thomas Theis, will relinquish command of the Alexandria Squadron, and Senior Member Alan Scott will assume command. Scott will then be promoted to the grade of 1st lieutenant; commensurate with that position.

Theis, Minnesota's current CAP North Central Region's vice commander, had accepted the responsibility to command the initial stages of the formation of this new squadron.

The mission of the Civil Air Patrol and, therefore, this squadron is three-fold. The first is to fill the gap in search and rescue (SAR) coverage for this state's central region. An aircraft will eventually be assigned here for that purpose. The other two missions are cadet programs and to promote aerospace education.

The future capability of this newly-formed squadron is not only to provide the necessary search and rescue coverage for a region of Minnesota but also to have available trained personnel to participate in SAR efforts and disaster relief support in other parts of the state and even nationally.

Recently, this squadron sent three members to participate in a search and rescue exercise hosted by the St. Croix CAP squadron located at the Lake Elmo Airport. Two emergency locator transmitters were used to simulate downed aircraft at unknown locations. One of the members of the Alexandria squadron was responsible for visually locating that simulated aircraft and its ELT. That is only part of what the Civil Air Patrol can do for any community.

The public is invited to attend the change of command. It will take place at the airport's Experimental Aircraft Association's building.