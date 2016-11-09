Search
    OUT AND ABOUT: Alexandria Holiday Arts and Crafters Tour

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 7:00 a.m.
    The weather was unseasonably warm for the Alexandria Holiday Arts and Crafters Tour, hitting 70 degrees on Saturday, so shoppers did not need to bundle up. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)1 / 4
    Tour-goers admire jewelry made by JT Maui Designs, located at a residence on Roosevelt Street. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)2 / 4
    Renee Starzl of Alexandria opened her home on Elm Street for the Alexandria Holiday Arts and Crafters Tour. She sold inspirational prints, among other handmade home decor. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)3 / 4
    Ann Rudell Anderson (left) and Cathy Claussen (right) assist a customer during the Crafters Tour. The tour took place Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)4 / 4

    The weather was unseasonably warm for the 2016 Alexandria Holiday Arts and Crafters Tour, which took place Nov. 3, 4 and 5.

    Seven local homes opened their doors for the 32nd annual tour. Each home featured items for purchase, such as holiday decor, hand-sewn items, one-of-a-kind jewelry and accessories, homemade soaps, artwork, home decor and more.

    In addition to shopping at the seven homes, local shops and the mall also featured sales on holiday decor and gifts.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
