OUT AND ABOUT: Alexandria Holiday Arts and Crafters Tour
The weather was unseasonably warm for the 2016 Alexandria Holiday Arts and Crafters Tour, which took place Nov. 3, 4 and 5.
Seven local homes opened their doors for the 32nd annual tour. Each home featured items for purchase, such as holiday decor, hand-sewn items, one-of-a-kind jewelry and accessories, homemade soaps, artwork, home decor and more.
In addition to shopping at the seven homes, local shops and the mall also featured sales on holiday decor and gifts.