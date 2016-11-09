A bright future

"You can't ask that," she said. "I think that purple is really pretty. So is lavender. And green. And red. Basically all of them."

This is because until recently, the Alexandria Area High School senior had never seen most colors. At age 13, she was told she was colorblind, and she had come to terms with knowing she would never see colors the way others did.

But due to the generosity of her art teacher, peers and a program at the school, Kaczor was gifted with a pair of EnChroma glasses, which allowed her to experience a full range of colors for the first time in her life.

MAKING A PLAN

Art teacher Nathan Knick has known Kaczor for six years and headed up the idea to purchase the EnChroma glasses for her. He says that had he not been told that Kaczor is colorblind, he wouldn't have guessed, based on her work.

"Her latest one that I can think of, she took colors and asked somebody what colors they were and just started using them, putting different values of the colors in there," Knick said. "Looking at the work, if she chooses to use color, you wouldn't tell a difference as long as she plans it out."

Even so, Knick wanted to help Kaczor experience color. After she enrolled in his Advanced Placement course, Knick's mind immediately went to EnChroma glasses, which allow those with colorblindness to see colors.

He mentioned the glasses to Kaczor, who was aware of them. She said she had plans to save the money to purchase the glasses sometime in the future, as they can cost anywhere from $300 to $450.

But Knick had other ideas. The art teacher approached Christine Kragenbring, who works with the REACH program at the high school. REACH is a program designed to help students with needs, financial and otherwise.

"I brought the idea to her and she's like, 'Yes, let's purchase them for her,'" Knick recalled. "I'm like, 'Well I want to pitch in, and my students would probably like to pitch in.'"

After getting the go-ahead, Knick had Kragenbring call Kaczor out of the classroom to meet with her, making up an excuse for the meeting. With Kaczor out of the room, Knick spoke to the remaining 11 students about his idea.

"I said, 'Whether you know it or not, Stevie is colorblind,'" Knick said. "She's not afraid to tell anyone, so I felt comfortable telling the class. I said, 'They have these sunglasses, do we as a class want to pool our money and pair with REACH to get her these glasses?' And it was a unanimous yes."

Because there are various styles of EnChroma glasses, Knick wanted Kaczor to choose the pair herself. He put his plan into action, setting up a class period to review color theory, which he knew Kaczor wouldn't be thrilled about.

"She's like, 'Do you know how much that sucks to be colorblind and have to do color theory again, Knick?'" he recalled. "And I'm like, 'I bet you it sucks a lot.' I had a 5-year-old color rap (song) playing and we played Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Everything was color-themed and I just cheesed it up."

Part way through the class period, Knick broke the news to Kaczor.

"Even though she was colorblind and we were doing this, she still was attentive and ready to learn," Knick said. "Then I popped in somehow with it, and opened up the website. I basically said, 'Yep, Stevie, as a class and REACH program, we're going to get you a pair of these glasses so you're able to see color.'"

For Kaczor, it was an emotional moment.

"I started crying," she said. "I don't like to cry, but I cried anyway."

After the initial shock, Kaczor went to the computer and chose a pair of glasses.

They were delivered one week later.

SEEING COLOR

As she unwrapped the glasses, Kaczor's hands were shaking. One classmate was taking a video of the moment, as others eagerly awaited her reaction.

Once she placed the glasses on her face, Kaczor says the world lit up.

"It was really weird," she said. "It was like being blind and seeing. That's probably not something many people can relate to. It was very bright. I didn't expect it to look that different and then it was really different."

One of the most shocking differences for Kaczor was the appearance of her peers, as she was used to seeing skin as a shade of gray.

"People look different, they're very pink," she said.

Kaczor became emotional as it registered that the glasses actually worked, which in turn made Knick emotional.

"That's when I cried," he said. "That to me is sort of what a school should be about and what my AP class has become. ... I didn't think I would cry. I thought I would just be happy. But the fact that I could just be a part of it and be a part of watching her see color for the first time was just one of the best things that has happened to me in my educational career."

Kaczor says that for her, the emotion came from realizing her classmates cared enough about her to help make the glasses possible.

"There were a lot of reasons I was crying," she said. "That was one of them. It makes my heart warm. And it's not just me they care about. You can tell they care about each other. I'm so lucky to live in such a good community that's so nice and caring and generous."

For Knick, the experience is one he will never forget.

"Two times in my career have I just been glowing and been like, 'This is what being a teacher is about,'" he said. "I'm teaching because I can help these students. It was just amazing to see."