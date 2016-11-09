Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A November to remember

    By Al Edenloff Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Scott and Brayden Steidl enjoy an unexpected chance to waterski on Lake Miltona Saturday when temperatures climbed to 73 degrees. (Contributed)

    This is November, right?

    Douglas County residents might be pondering that after a surprise "heat wave" in the past week delivered temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and then all the way up to 73 degrees on Saturday.

    The weather was so summer-like, it prompted Scott and Brayden Steidl to go waterskiing on Lake Miltona. They included a one word headline with the photo they emailed to the Echo Press: "Unbelievable!"

    Saturday's peak was an oddity — 29 degrees higher than the normal high for Nov. 5 and the first time November temperatures have hit the 70s since 2008.

    The last time the thermometer hit 73 in November goes back a decade ago, on Nov. 8, 2006.

    Residents could find many reasons to enjoy the outdoors in the last week. Here were the high temperatures: Nov. 1 — 54, Nov. 2 — 59, Nov. 3 — 64, Nov. 4 — 68, Nov. 5 — 73, Nov. 6 — 68 and Nov. 7 — 61.

    Heading into the second week of November, there hasn't been a hard freeze yet. We've had only four days this fall when the temperatures dipped to below freezing: 30 degrees on Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, 31 degrees on Oct. 20 and 29 degrees on Oct. 24.

    Compare that to 2012 when temperatures dropped to 30 degrees or colder nine times in October.

    The mild weather may hang on a bit longer, although nowhere near the 73-degree mark. The forecast for the rest of the week calls for temperatures to hit 58 degrees on Thursday, drop to 48 on Friday and then climb back into the mid to upper 50s through the weekend and into Monday.

    Considering that the highs for this time of year are normally in the upper 30s and low 40s, most residents should enjoy the warmth.

    Explore related topics:NewsWeathertemperaturesnovember
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement
    randomness