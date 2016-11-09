A November to remember

The weather was so summer-like, it prompted Scott and Brayden Steidl to go waterskiing on Lake Miltona. They included a one word headline with the photo they emailed to the Echo Press: "Unbelievable!"

Saturday's peak was an oddity — 29 degrees higher than the normal high for Nov. 5 and the first time November temperatures have hit the 70s since 2008.

The last time the thermometer hit 73 in November goes back a decade ago, on Nov. 8, 2006.

Residents could find many reasons to enjoy the outdoors in the last week. Here were the high temperatures: Nov. 1 — 54, Nov. 2 — 59, Nov. 3 — 64, Nov. 4 — 68, Nov. 5 — 73, Nov. 6 — 68 and Nov. 7 — 61.

Heading into the second week of November, there hasn't been a hard freeze yet. We've had only four days this fall when the temperatures dipped to below freezing: 30 degrees on Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, 31 degrees on Oct. 20 and 29 degrees on Oct. 24.

Compare that to 2012 when temperatures dropped to 30 degrees or colder nine times in October.

The mild weather may hang on a bit longer, although nowhere near the 73-degree mark. The forecast for the rest of the week calls for temperatures to hit 58 degrees on Thursday, drop to 48 on Friday and then climb back into the mid to upper 50s through the weekend and into Monday.

Considering that the highs for this time of year are normally in the upper 30s and low 40s, most residents should enjoy the warmth.