Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Nov. 7

Order for Protection violation, daughter received a text message from suspect, person two came to the law enforcement center with additional info about a possible OFP violation, was not a violation, report for documentational purposes, Alex.

Harassment, father wants to report harassment of son happening at school and outside of school, Evansville.

Check welfare of person, missing 13-year-old girls and 9-year-old boy from North Dakota believed to be at this residence, kids were found safe, Kensington.

Civil matter, gas drive off, Miltona.

Public assist, deputy presence at township meeting over feedlot, no issues, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, gray Ford Taurus on the road, been sitting there for 45 minutes, comp unsure if it's occupied, person two parked along road so person one could check on her boyfriend, Alex.

Monday, Nov. 7

Harassment, neighbor is verbally harassing comp, neighbor lives across the street, neighbors are arguing over unknown reasons, told comp to avoid contact or try to meet and find a solution between themselves.

Theft, comp left her purse at restaurant and when she went back for it it was gone.

Theft, theft of SSI check.

Public assist, requests some advice about cleaning up an apartment after last night's incident, checked the attic area for owner.

Public assist, questions about something on his driving record.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, comp reports Ziploc bag with suspicious items inside located as west end of parking lot, would like it picked up.

Suspicious activity, just east of Burger King on Data trail is a coat, bike helmet and something else, caller stated she did not feel safe enough to go check and see what it was, black plastic garbage bag and car bumper on the trail.

Property damage crash, vehicle hit in parking lot.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Check welfare of person, person one is having medical issues and hasn't been heard from, made contact with person one who stated he was at doctor today but is feeling better, advised comp of findings.

Hit and run, comp’s Toyota Camry was hit in ACE parking lot, unknown suspect vehicle.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, comp stated he came home and his garage door is open and would like to speak with officer.

Suspicious activity, there is a male is in apartment one that is not supposed to be there, there was a fight there a couple days ago, comp is afraid of retaliation, comp mentioned being afraid of being shot in the back, no weapons have been seen, left voicemail for landlord.

911 hangup, 911 call with long pause before caller would speak, male stated his son was playing with the phone, young child playing with phone, spoke to both parents.

Littering complaint, comp is caretaker and stated location is a vacant lot and there is garbage and other things in driveway, comp would like officer to check it out, no littering, appears to be abandoned property, nothing suspicious.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.