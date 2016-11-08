Search
    Early voting returns are heavy in Douglas County

    By Al Edenloff Today at 8:02 a.m.

    Early voting was a popular option in Douglas County this election.

    As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, the Douglas County Courthouse accepted a total of 3,868 early ballots, of which 313 had voted in-person on Nov. 7 alone.  That brings the county's absentee voter percentage up to 15.9 percent of registered voters.

    Elections administrator Vicki Doehling said that high percentages for absentee ballots in past elections hovered around 10 percent.

    As of Tuesday morning, only 183 mailed-out ballots remain to be returned at the courthouse. Doehling noted that some of those residents have already expressed a plan to vote at the polls instead of using their absentee ballot.

