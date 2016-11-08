Early voting returns are heavy in Douglas County

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, the Douglas County Courthouse accepted a total of 3,868 early ballots, of which 313 had voted in-person on Nov. 7 alone. That brings the county's absentee voter percentage up to 15.9 percent of registered voters.

As of Tuesday morning, only 183 mailed-out ballots remain to be returned at the courthouse. Doehling noted that some of those residents have already expressed a plan to vote at the polls instead of using their absentee ballot.

