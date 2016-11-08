Here's what voters need to know on Election Day

“I encourage all eligible Minnesotans to make their voices heard and vote on November 8,” said Simon. “Any Minnesotan with questions about where they vote, what’s on their ballot, or their rights as a voter should visit mnvotes.org for all their voting needs. Together we can return Minnesota to number one in voter turnout in the country.”

Absentee ballot Reminder

As a reminder, Minnesotans voting absentee by mail must make sure their ballot is returned on or before November 8. Ballots returned after November 8 will not be counted. The last day to vote absentee in-person was Monday, November 7. Minnesotans can check the status of their absentee ballot here.

When do polls open on November 8?

Most polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 8. Remember, as long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

Where do I vote on November 8?

Minnesotans can find out where to vote in a variety of ways:

Minnesotans can visit mnvotes.org and use the Secretary of State’s Polling Place Finder.

Minnesotans can use websites such as Google—which has been provided all of Minnesota’s polling locations—as well as other polling place locators typically offered by outside organizations, political parties, or campaigns.

Minnesotans can call the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Line at (651) 215-1440 (Metro Area), 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) (Greater Minnesota), or 711 (Minnesota Relay Service) or call their county or city election office.

Registering to vote on Election Day

Eligible voters who are not already registered to vote are able to register at the polling place on Election Day, November 8. To register on Election Day, voters will need to bring any of the approved documents that provide proof of residency. This can be an ID with a current name and address, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license; or a photo ID along with a document showing your current name and address, such as a U.S. Passport and a phone bill dated within 30 days of the election.

For a complete list of the approved identification documents needed to register and will be accepted on Election Day, click here.

What’s on my ballot?

Minnesotans can view the candidates and races that will appear on their ballot using the “My Ballot”tool at mnvotes.org. This information can also be accessed through Google.

Polling place rules

There are many rules that voters must abide by in the polling place:

In the polling place, only authorized people can be present during voting hours, such as voters and their minor children, poll workers, and someone assisting a voter. People may not gather or linger in the polling place or within 100 feet of the building.

Minnesota law does not authorize poll watchers, only appointed poll challengers. For information on how to qualify as a poll challenger, click here.

Minnesota law does allow a voter to challenge another voter’s eligibility, if and only if they have personal knowledge of that voter’s ineligibility.

Campaigning is not allowed and political materials cannot be worn.

While there is no law that strictly prohibits taking photos or videos in the polling place to record your own voting experience, any photo taken may not include another voter or be shown to other voters at the poll. Please keep in mind that taking extra time to take photos may slow down voting lines.

For a complete list of polling place rules, click here.

Voter rights

Voters in Minnesota have many rights, including:

Minnesotans have a right to take time off work to vote without losing pay, personal leave, or vacation time.

Minnesotans have the right to take a sample ballot into the voting booth.

Minnesotans have the right to ask for help in the polling place.

Minnesotans have the right to bring their minor children with them to vote.

Minnesotans have the right to a replacement ballot if they make a mistake on their ballot before they cast it.

For a complete list of Minnesota voter rights, click here.

For any additional voting information, Minnesotans should visit mnvotes.org.