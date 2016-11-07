Theft, had some items stolen out of her car while parked at location last night, bluetooth speaker, wallet with debit card, ID and checkbook, Nelson.

Property damage crash, minor, S Darling Dr NW/Woodcrest Rd NW, Alex.

Fire, vehicle, vehicle fire behind the fire hall, owner had started the vehicle approximately 30 minutes ago to charge the battery, fire department extinguished the fire, vehicle total loss, Evansville.

Burning complaint, comp reporting large brush fire near this address, person one had a valid burning permit, no prohibited materials were being burned and fire was being tended to, nothing further, Alex.

Public assist, cat stuck in between the soffit/facia on their house, assisted party in finding attic access, she will try to get the cat out that way, Alex.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Order for Protection violation, comp received word that someone is attempting to reset her Twitter password, she believes it's person one, who has attempted contact through Twitter and Pinterest recently and currently has charges pending due to violations, comp received a notification on her phone that her Twitter account was trying to be logged into and password reset, no way of tracking the login attempts, report will be sent to County Attorney, Alex.

Personal injury crash, female thinks she passed out and went over the roundabout,Co Rd 87 SW/State Hwy 29 S, Alex.

Restraining order violation, comp reporting respondent has driven by residence several times in the last hour, this is a Stearns County HRO, male is driving 2007 black Chevy with woody landscape on the side.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Suspicious vehicle, having car troubles, has help on the way, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, party lives at location, Brandon.

Fire, vehicle, Evansville.

Suicide threats, possible suicidal male at location, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, comp stated a party was in their Corvette trying to steal it, comp stated she yelled at the male and he got out of vehicle and she was unable to see which way he went, spoke with comp, they will lock up vehicle units, also patrolled area, unable to locate, Alex.

Public assist, has questions about removing people from her home, comp lives with ex-boyfriend, his parents are over and moving things around in the house, advised her to talk with her ex-boyfriend and his parents to resolve the issue, comp called back and stated that she is staying upstairs until the other parties leave, she advised that she does not need officer on scene at this time, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, comp and her husband lease farmland at area and someone last night opened a gravity box and spilled all the corn out of it, Carlos.

Check welfare of person, comp unable to get in touch with female and her children for a few days, cell phone doesn't work, home phone doesn't work and she no longer works at place where she did, there's a history of a male there that has been abusive, person one was at home with the kids and OK, spoke with the comp and advised her of findings, Evansville.

Trespassing complaint, comp reporting a truck is blocking the entrance to her hunting land and is trespassing, transferred for DNR officer on duty, was able to find the owner of the vehicle, vehicle was parked on an easement entrance, vehicle was moved without further issue, Kensington.

Public assist, comp’s aunt is in emergency room and comp is concerned about squatters living in her residence and causing problems while she is not there, advised comp needed to speak with home owner, Alex.

Public assist, comp stated his neighbor comes over to pick his apples after dark and comp told him to only do so during the day, comp was advised to call back if person one shows up again, Garfield.

Child endangerment, comp stated his 11-year-old step son showed up with shoe prints on his back, comp stated he was at his father's in the metro for the weekend, comp stated this isn't the first time this has happened, stated this has happened two other times when he came home with bruising, didn't think anything of it until he noticed shoe marks on his back tonight, incident occurred in Coon Rapids.

Friday, Nov. 4

Suspicious activity, thinks they saw someone leave out of the main chapel door, appeared to be a male blue or gray shirt, unable to locate.

Fire, Walmart security reporting a trash can on fire at Menards, mostly out but would like an officer to check it out, put the fire out with an extinguisher.

Child abuse/neglect, comp reporting his ex left for the cities from location and told his father she had left the three small children in the apartment alone, grandfather is on scene but can't make access to the apartment.

Property damage crash, several 911 calls, S Mckay Ave.

Public assist, comp’s truck broke down at location, can’t get it moved until tomorrow.

Public assist, comp sold a vehicle but the party is not paying for it now, he is wondering if it stolen.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Public assist, escort for cross country team.

Telephone calls/harassment, harassing texts.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, giving a ride to a party walking to area by McKay and Darling E.

Drug-related activity, requesting an officer to come over to help pinpoint which apartment a marijuana smell is coming from, no one came to the door, manager was going to write up a report.

Crash with other property, comp reports some concrete from the construction area damaged windshield of his boat on Nov. 3.

Juvenile trouble, student was out of control, upon arrival, student was in control, stood by until mother picked up student for an appointment, she transported him to the appointment, no action taken by law enforcement.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Property damage crash, minor, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, male customer inside is pale and sweating, he states that he is fine and doesn't want medical help, they are requesting an officer to talk to him to make sure he is alright.

Theft, theft of handicapped stickers from her Ford car parked near the outdoor living door, approached vehicle and it left, searched the lot and was unable to find the vehicle.

911 hangup, 911 call and hang up, unable to make contact, number shows in house at location and registered to female in person one, spoke with person one, stated it must have been an accidental call.

Suspicious activity, caller reports a strong smell of propane gas as he drove by northbound, only call received by dispatch.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, City Park Rd/N Nokomis NE.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, Co Rd 82 SE/S Mckay Ave.

Public assist, manager had questions regarding a possible indecent exposure that took place at location in the checkout line.

Public assist, comp has questions on legality of dumpster diving.

Public assist, comp needs help re-locating her mother, went over options with the comp, she wants her mom to get long-term help, comp is going to let her sleep it off and come back in the morning to try and bring her to treatment.

Traveler’s aid, caller requesting gas money to get to Wadena and back so she can get her ID from employment, advised of some other options to try.

Suspicious person, walking home from Rudy's, nothing further.

Public assist, two males in an altercation earlier, currently separated, use Rudy's entrance, parties involved were brothers and both denied any altercation, parties were advised if any further issues tonight, Holiday Inn reserves the right to kick them out.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Suspicious person, female walking/waving on the street, party brought home and notified parents.

Public assist, remove unwanted female from residence, person is a homeless alcoholic.

Public assist, neighbor stands between their trailers and stares in comp's window, he lives to the west of her, park manager wanted activity documented.

Check welfare of person, comp reporting her 6-year-old son didn't show for hockey practice and she can't get in touch with his father, would like officers to check apartment to see if child is there and OK, made contact with father and son all was okay, informed comp.

Burning complaint, comp reporting someone in the backyard burning pallets or something and there's a lot of smoke, unable to make contact at the residence, appeared it was only wood burning in the fire pit.

Drunk, female customer is drunk and can't stay awake in the chair, they are afraid that she will drive away, they will call with a vehicle description when she climbs into her vehicle.

Drug-related activity, kids in area found a bag outside with needles and other items in it, placed into evidence for destruction.

Drunk, anonymous complaint of four guys and two girls drunk on the playground and yelling, juveniles left the park before arrival, spoke with them south of the location and none of them were intoxicated.

Public assist, caller heard female hollering from a house, turns out that she is locked in the bathroom due to an old door jamming, the front and back doors to the house are also locked, helped get her out of the bathroom.

Burning complaint, smoking up the whole neighborhood, threw a few leaves on the fire, will not do it again.

Child abuse/neglect, comp stated a friend from church left her 6, 4 and 2-year-old home alone last night, comp now has the children at location, comp stated the children's mom is out of town.

Check welfare of person, comp just picked up kids at location from his ex and she barely acknowledged him, comp just wanted to make sure she was OK and didn't freak out when she woke up and kids were gone, made contact with her and advised her regarding the kids, she stated she was OK.

Public assist, would like to talk to officer about possibly entering his car stolen, vehicle not stolen, borrowed it to a friend with an agreement on him eventually buying it, they have not received payment yet, told them their legal options.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting kids going through yards and cars, last seen northbound on Irving, about six kids with skateboards and hoodies, also they are picking up campaign signs in yards, comp took a picture of them, kids stated that they had a sign from their own yard and were carrying it around, denied going through cars, comp didn't see them actually in a car.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle unoccupied, both passenger side tires flat, vehicle is not a road hazard.

Suspicious activity, comp stated three male and one female teenagers running around the parking lot and hanging around vehicles, comp is concerned they're up to no good, made contact.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Fight/assault, bouncer reporting fight in the parking lot, person one arrested for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Suspicious vehicle, Pokemon.

Death investigation, female found unresponsive, blue lips and cold to the touch.

Fire, manager stated alarm was sounding but it is no longer sounding, she does still smell smoke, she would like some assistance in finding the problem.

Criminal damage to property, Kulp political sign damaged and Clinton sign burned.

Harassment, estranged husband is harassing comp, comp reporting person one is calling and leaving messages, contacted party who advised that he called and left a message to continue with divorce proceedings, advised of her not wanting him to call and to work through attorneys, also advised comp on how to block a number on her landline.

Suspicious activity, park manager states that a van pulled into the driveway, he thought he saw a male party take a handgun into the trailer, driver let officer search the vehicle, no gun.

Check welfare of person, comp hasn't heard from person one since Aug. 21, she has tried calling her and left messages, she has Snapchatted also with no reply, now the phone has been shut off, party was doing just fine and stated she made phone contact with the comp right before arrival.

Telephone calls/harassment, comp stated he is receiving harassing phone calls at home and at his workplace from a previous neighbor, comp wanted a phone call to the suspect, comp was advised about an HRO.

Fleeing peace officer, stolen squad.

Public assist, comp stated she needs to get some property from location, stated landlord won't let her take stuff out and advised her to call APD, advised comp without permission from landlord, property can't be retrieved, comp will stay in contact with landlord when a time is more appropriate.

Suspicious activity, laser lights coming from second floor window, comp was shined while driving by on McKay, comp in blue chevy in the Henry's lot, unable to locate laser, sat in area.