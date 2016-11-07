Search
Arson suspect flees in squad car

    Vehicle sustains damage after fire

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 8:44 a.m.

    A vehicle in Evansville sustained moderate damage after catching fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

    At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, the sheriff's office received a call of a vehicle fire at a residence on Douglas Street.

    The Evansville Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire, but it was put out prior to their arrival. Firefighters made sure the fire was completely extinguished and then cleared the scene.

    According to the sheriff's office, the fire was contained to the vehicle's engine department and the cause is unknown.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
