Vehicle sustains damage after fire

At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, the sheriff's office received a call of a vehicle fire at a residence on Douglas Street.

The Evansville Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire, but it was put out prior to their arrival. Firefighters made sure the fire was completely extinguished and then cleared the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the fire was contained to the vehicle's engine department and the cause is unknown.