1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Morris

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 9 when a southbound 1997 Dodge Ram, driven by Randall R. Pashen, 53, of Morris, crossed the centerline and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Morgan M. Molden, 17, of Hancock.

A front-seat passenger in the Silverado, Ricky D. Molden, 53, of Hancock, was killed.

Morgan Molden, and a second passenger, Montana Molden, 16, of Hancock were taken to the Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Pashen was also taken to the Stevens Community Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, Morris Police Department, University of Minnesota Morris Police Department, Morris Fire Department and Stevens County Ambulance.