Finalists for judge spot announced

Judge Amy Chantry, a contract administrative law judge in the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings. She is a solo practitioner at the law office of Amy Jo Chantry, and an attorney at St. Cloud State University Student Legal Services. Previously, she was an associate at Eller Law Office, an assistant public defender in Benton and Stearns Counties, and a judicial law clerk to Battey. Chantry volunteers at high school mock trial tournaments and for various student activities at Sauk Rapids Rice Middle School and High School.

Timothy Churchwell, a shareholder at Peters and Churchwell, P.A. and an assistant Seventh District Judicial District public defender. Previously, Churchwell was an attorney at the law firms Brown and Sellnow and Curott and Jesse, and a judicial law clerk to the Judge Lawrence T. Collins. Churchwell serves on the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board. He is also a member of the Todd-Wadena Community Corrections Board and Swanville Lion's Club, and past chair of the Todd County Law Library Board of Trustees.

Michelle Clark, an assistant Douglas County attorney, where she handles misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors, and felony cases. Previously, she was an attorney at Tillitt McCarten Johnson and Haseman Ltd., and a judicial law clerk to the Judge Thomas M. Stringer. Clark serves on the Domestic Abuse Task Force, the Douglas County Coalition on Mental Health, and the Legal Office Advisory Committee at Alexandria Technical and Community College. She is also a member of the St. John Lutheran Church Pastoral Call Committee and president of the Douglas County Law Library Board.

An announcement of the appointment will be made following an interview process over the next few weeks. Battey is retiring on Jan. 3.

Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District consists of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd and Wadena Counties.