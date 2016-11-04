Highway 29 work wraps up; all lanes open

Minnesota Department of Transportation leaders noted today, Friday, that all four lanes are open again, a few days ahead of schedule.

Now that all four lanes are open, traffic back-ups should lessen, MnDOT said.

Crews will be doing clean-up work over the next couple of weeks. This will include soil stabilization, center median work on I-94 and a sign installation south of I-94 on Highway 29.

There may be an intermittent lane or shoulder closure while crews work in these areas, according to MnDOT.

In addition, the signal timings need to be adjusted yet. Crews are working on the interconnect between the signals. MnDOT hopes to have that installed by the end of next week.

After that, crews will test the signals and will continue to tweak the timings for some time.

Drivers may also notice some lighting is not turned on, The new lights will be activated within the next couple weeks.

MnDOT leaders said they appreciated the public's patience during this major project.

The total construction cost of the two-year bridge, four-lane expansion and roundabout project was $14.8 million. This year’s work involved reconstructing the Highway 29 bridges over I-94 along with signal and lighting upgrades and interstate ramp improvements.

The project, according to MnDOT, will result in a safer bridge and improved traffic flow on Highway 29 near I-94.