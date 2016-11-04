Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Nov. 3

Public assist, comp is in a group home and is upset with staff because they took her cigs away, staff explained that it is dangerous for person one to have cigarettes without supervision, explained this to person one and to only call 911 in an emergency, Alex.

Theft, caller is reporting his father passed away recently and while wrapping up things at the residence he noticed some firearms missing, he remembers a heating contractor in the house in 2014 unattended and wonders if this is related, Alex.

Civil matter, comp would like to speak to a deputy about her husband coming this afternoon to clear out their house, spoke with comp about options to deal with property exchange, comp advised she would call if she needed help during the property exchange, Osakis.

Property damage crash, minor, two vehicles, Main St/Meeker St, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, four-door green/gray Honda has been sitting on road all day, called owner and he is going to get the car right now, Carlos.

Fraud, comp believes someone has all of her information and using it for purchases, comp reported that she was contacted by someone claiming to be a UPS employee, that employee requested the comp to verify her address stating a package was in the mail, the package was not delivered and is concerned about identity theft, comp was advised about getting a credit check report or identity theft protection services, Kensington.

Harassment, neighbor kids are harassing them and threw eggs at their house on Halloween, kids' parents won't deal with it and they would like some advice, Alex.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Assault, party was assaulted and now walking to the front of the law enforcement center, requesting EMS, two male parties arrested.

Trespassing complaint, comp came home and found her daughter’s friend hiding under a bed and wants him removed, party left apartment prior to arrival, daughter has also left and moved out, nothing further, advised to contact if person one comes back.

Public assist, one getting upset in ER, gave male a ride to Holiday Inn.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, 6th Ave E/S Mckay Ave.

Public assist, having problems with people loitering after hours and leaving trash behind.

Fight/assault, neighbor is intoxicated and calling her names, person two said a derogatory racial slur, parties argued over the use, person two was told to use better judgment.

Personal injury crash, two vehicles, one injury, Co Rd 46 SW/State Hwy 29 S.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp has been receiving calls and texts, would like to speak with an officer.

Hit and run, comp stating someone hit his car earlier and left without telling him,Arbor Crossing SE.

Suspicious vehicle, reporting a female sitting in a white convertible on the gravel drive, address was a private drive, vehicle was no longer sitting there.

Fight/assualt, comp stating someone there that wants to fight him, verbal argument, both parties advised to stay away from each other.

Juvenile trouble, comp wanted student talked to about inappropriate behavior, spoke with student, nothing further.

Missing person, comp stating his elderly wife walked off an hour ago from by the post office and he cannot find her, female is having memory issues, comp reports missing party wearing dark clothing with multiple color jacket with squares, dressier clothing as they just came from a funeral, located person one and transported to ER for a mental health eval.

Check welfare of person, the triage nurse was on the phone with a female, she was in pain, stated "I give up" then terminated the call, subject was frustrated that she was not getting help, nothing further.

Theft, wallet taken out of vehicle.

Fraud, not out any money.

Crash with other property, comp stating a little while ago a man drove a truck into their building twice.

Theft, theft of debit card.

911 hangup, is having issues with her boyfriend not giving her keys, comp received her key back.

Theft, customer had wallet stolen out of car.

Burning complaint, lot of smoke in the area, believes neighbors are burning.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.