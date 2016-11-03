Meet the new Pet of the Week: Blaike (w/video)

Blaike is a 5 to 6 year old male Beagle.

The LAHS says, "Blaike is one HAPPY guy! He loves attention, loves going for walks, loves being petted...oh, and we should mention he seems to love everything!"

If you are interested in adopting Blaike, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.