Benson man dies after he was struck by van

Nicholson was hit about 5:30 a.m. Monday while crossing state Highway 29 in Benson.

He had been crossing mid-block, near McKinney Avenue but between intersections. He was struck in the southbound lane by a 1989 Dodge Caravan, driven by Timothy D. Ziegler, 58, also of Benson.

After the crash, Nicholson was transported to CentraCare Health with injuries then thought non-life threatening.

On Tuesday morning, the hospital listed his condition as critical, according to CentraCare Health Communications and Marketing Specialist Andra Johnson.

Ziegler was not injured, and his van sustained only minor damage.

Road conditions on the two-lane highway were dry at the time of the crash.