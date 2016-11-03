Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Attempted fraud/scam, subject attempted to open Apple credit card in his name, not out any money, Apple fraud department handling incident, no further law enforcement action, Kensington.

Attempted fraud/scam, reporting identity theft, comp received a letter from Navy Federal Credit Union advising that their account was overdrawn, comp states that they never had an account with Navy Federal, comp and wife have been in contact with Navy Federal, the FTC, and Experian to get the issue corrected and flag comp's SSN, comp was unable to obtain any detailed info from Navy Federal, needed a report from office for reference, Alex.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, Central Ave S/Front St E, Brandon.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Found person, comp found a female toddler in the road in just underpants.

Drug-related activity, anonymous comp stating it smells like pot in the building, walked through building, do not smell odor of marijuana.

Check welfare of person, comp stating two African-American men and a little girl were outside and then one of the men climbed up and in a window, and then let the other man and the child inside, comp wants to speak to someone at All Stop, man was a resident and locked himself out.

Public assist, school reports kids stuck in elevator on the second floor.

Suspicious activity, male party got out of truck and went into unit two, comp heard glass breaking and yelling, male then left south on Spruce St.

Public assist, smell of some sort of gas in the air outside, smell had left upon arrival, possibly a tanker that had driven by, advised to contact should smell return.

Burning complaint, anonymous complaint of someone burning on Red Oak Drive, advised not to add any additional leaves to burning pile.

Suspicious activity, someone possibly stole packages that were delivered for someone else.

Harassment, intoxicated male keeps bothering her and is now outside the apartment, advised to keep to themselves and to notify management, called back a second time requesting an officer come back to speak to person one.

Threats, comp receiving threatening phone calls and person one keeps driving by her house, no threats made at this time, spoke with comp about seeking an HRO, advised to call if he shows up at her house.

Property damage crash, minor crash, no injuries, 50th Ave W.

Theft, at this point not a theft, trying to get personal belongings for a friend.

