Minnesota campaign leaders for independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin will be in Alexandria this morning, Thursday, talking to college students about the campaign.

McMullin is an ex-CIA officer who tied for first in Utah in a recent poll, causing a stir nationwide.Bobbie and Scott Harper will be at the Alexandria Technical and Community College starting at 10 a.m., doing student outreach outside the college.

