Klobuchar, Peterson to rally in Alexandria today

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Congressman Collin Peterson are coming to the DFL office in Alexandria for a "Get Out The Vote" rally today, Thursday, at 11:30 a.m.

Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.

(320) 763-1236