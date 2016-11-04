Kids treated to a scary fun time in Osakis
Princesses, soldiers, super heroes, witches, vampires, Power Rangers, even a Rubik's Cube played games, collected candy and won prizes at the annual Osakis Halloween Party Monday.
This year's party, open to children through sixth grade, drew more than 300 costumed kids to the Osakis High School.
The event was co-sponsored by the Osakis Women's Association and the Osakis School District, with financial support from the VFW, Osakis Lions and the VFW Auxiliary. Businesses in the Osakis and Alexandria area also donated to the fun.