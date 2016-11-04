Search
    Kids treated to a scary fun time in Osakis

    By Al Edenloff Today at 11:00 a.m.
    Alexandria siblings Mathias Branstad, as a firefighter, Evalyn, dressed as a princess, and Aubrey, wearing a bridal gown, try to win prizes at the Ball Drop during the Osakis Halloween Party. (Al Edenoff | Echo Press)1 / 4
    Children dressed in all kinds of get-ups for the Osakis Halloween Party Monday, (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 4
    There were treats and games galore at the Osakis Halloween Party. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 4
    Power Ranger Jeffrey Ellegson tests his luck in the football touchdown throw at the Osakis Halloween Party. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)4 / 4

    Princesses, soldiers, super heroes, witches, vampires, Power Rangers, even a Rubik's Cube played games, collected candy and won prizes at the annual Osakis Halloween Party Monday.

    This year's party, open to children through sixth grade, drew more than 300 costumed kids to the Osakis High School.

    The event was co-sponsored by the Osakis Women's Association and the Osakis School District, with financial support from the VFW, Osakis Lions and the VFW Auxiliary. Businesses in the Osakis and Alexandria area also donated to the fun.

