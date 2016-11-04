Shooting range standards in the works

At Tuesday's regular board meeting, Land and Resource Management Director Dave Rush discussed the proposed standards for public and semi-public shooting ranges with the commissioners. He explained that last fall, the county was approached by a group of people who were concerned about the relocation of the Alexandria Gun Club shooting range to a gravel pit near a residential neighborhood.

At that time, the county determined there were no ordinances or standards related to that type of shooting range. A 10-member work group was formed with people from the county's planning advisory commission, gun club, law enforcement, neighborhood, hunting and gun club, township board, Department of Natural Resources and avid outdoorsmen and women. Rush said the group met five times over a six-month period to identify primary issues, discuss standards and determine areas around the county that would be generally suited for shooting ranges.

A set of standards was developed that the group felt provided an ample level of protection to neighboring residents in terms of safety, as well as provided options for those wishing to establish a range in the future, said Rush.

It was determined after several minutes of discussion that Rush would move forward with the process of turning the standards into an ordinance, which would include a public review hearing. Rush said he would work with an attorney to "polish it (the ordinance) up" and would come back to the board in December with an update and then move forward early next year with the public review.

Other business

In other action, the county board approved the following:

• A conditional use permit for Dale and Theresa Thoennes that would allow a one-person salon with a sign in Brandon Township.

• A conditional use permit for Rusty Moose Resort, Inc. (formerly Tip Top Cove) on Lake Miltona in Miltona Township to allow the expansion of an existing resort by converting a residence into a three-bedroom cabin.

• The preliminary plat for Brackin Addition, a two-lot plat in Hudson Township.

• The preliminary plat for Lake Darling Resort (formerly Viking Trail Resort) along County Road 22 on Lake Darling. The county had previously approved this plat, but changes were made to include the addition of two lots to be used for a garage and an exercise and pool building.

• A conditional use permit to Ruth Hultman, Ted Justice and Tom Steffens that would amend the permit already approved to allow two additional lots and to exempt a single resort unit from the residential usage restrictions for use as an owner/manager residence.

• The labor agreement between Douglas County and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, District County 65 and its affiliated local number 487 (social services unit). This labor agreement is effective from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2017.

• Cleaning of a portion of County Ditch 8, main from Busch Road, south into Childs Lake.

• Cleaning of a portion of County Ditch 3, branch 9 south of Evansville and just north of Interstate 94.