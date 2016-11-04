UCare to host Medicare informational meetings
Next week, UCare will host informational meetings about its UCare for Seniors Medicare health plan options. UCare for Seniors has more than 80,000 members across Minnesota.
To register for a meeting or obtain more information, call 1-877-523-1518 toll free.
The following local meetings will be offered:
• Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. at Holiday Inn Board Room, 5637 Hwy. 29 S, Alexandria.
• Monday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. at Crossings by GrandStay, 211 W Main St., Parkers Prairie.
A salesperson will be present with information and applications. For accommodation of persons with special needs at sales meetings, call 1-877-523-1518 toll free.