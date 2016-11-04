Search
    UCare to host Medicare informational meetings

    Posted Today at 7:00 a.m.

    Next week, UCare will host informational meetings about its UCare for Seniors Medicare health plan options. UCare for Seniors has more than 80,000 members across Minnesota.

    To register for a meeting or obtain more information, call 1-877-523-1518 toll free.

    The following local meetings will be offered:

    • Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. at Holiday Inn Board Room, 5637 Hwy. 29 S, Alexandria.

    • Monday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. at Crossings by GrandStay, 211 W Main St., Parkers Prairie.

    A salesperson will be present with information and applications. For accommodation of persons with special needs at sales meetings, call 1-877-523-1518 toll free.

