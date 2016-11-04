Concert to raise awareness of sex trafficking in area

To help create awareness about the issue, a concert is scheduled at Lake Community Church on Friday, Nov. 11, featuring Remedy Drive.

The concert is being presented by Forever Reaching to Eliminate Exploitation in Alexandria — FREE Alexandria. The organization is committed to ending human trafficking and child exploitation through education and prevention.

Remedy Drive is an alternative rock band out of Nashville that's recorded nine studio albums. When the band isn't touring, lead singer David Zach volunteers as an undercover operative to find and free slaves, specifically underage girls trapped in the red-light districts of Southeast Asia by human traffickers.

Concert tickets are available for $10 in advance at Elden's Fresh Foods, Cub Foods, Common Grounds, The Mustard Seed, and local church and youth groups, or can be purchased for $12 at the door.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by a demonstration at 6:15 p.m. by Schutz Martial Arts Association and the concert at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Josh Waltzing at (320) 761-9008.

Schutz Martial Arts will also be offering a self defense course at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. for $30, which includes a ticket to the concert.

The community effort to make local residents more aware of sex trafficking that takes place along the Interstate-94 corridor started last April when a victim addressed the Alexandria Rotary Club.

The effort has grown to include FREE Alexandria, Rotary members, the Alexandria Area Community Foundation, local law enforcement, high school leaders and others.

More activities are being planned. Watch for follow-up stories.