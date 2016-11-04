Sheriff's office receives two substantial donations

Alex Pro Firearms donated 10 new rifles — APF .223 caliber carbines. Each rifle has a value of $800; making the whole donation worth $8,000.

"We were shocked by the generosity, although we shouldn't have been," said Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen. "This is a really big deal and substantial in more ways than one."

Wolbersen was referring to not only the donation from Alex Pro Firearms, but also to a large monetary donation that was recently given to the sheriff's office. Wolbersen asked for approval of the two donations at Tuesday's Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The donation from Alex Pro Firearms, Wolbersen said, was a bit unusual because it was in the form of weapons, not monetary. But, he said, it saves the taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Alex Pro Firearms, which has been in business since January 2, 2014, is located along Highway 29, near the intersection commonly referred to as "Carlos Corners."

"We like to support law enforcement, especially our local law enforcement," Garrett Streitz, Alex Pro Firearms sales manager and the Wilkins' son-in-law, said in a phone interview Tuesday. "We got an order for two and then we said how about an order for 10 and we'll donate them. We wanted them to have the best of the best in their hands."

Alex Pro Firearms assembles their APF firearms on site and provides weapons to all but five states. They manufacture not only tactical style weapons used by law enforcement, but also firearms for competition and hunting. In 2014, when they first opened, Streitz said they manufactured roughly 500 firearms. In its second year, the company sold an estimated 2,300 firearms and so far this year, Alex Pro Firearms, with its nine employees, have sold close to 6,000 firearms.

Wolbersen said the 10 new rifles eliminates the need for the sheriff's office to purchase new weapons, which is a major cost-savings to the county.

In his donation request to the county commissioners, Wolbersen explained that the sheriff's office was in desperate need of updating its squad rifles, indicating that some are more than 40 years old. As the budget allowed, the sheriff's office had been progressively updating the rifles, said Wolbersen, but the "generous donation" eliminated that need.

"This donation has an immediate effect for the sheriff's office by updating our rifle inventory and making the daily work of deputies much safer," said Wolbersen. "We will retain our current serviceable rifles as spare rifles for when a squad rifle is unavailable for repair or other reasons."

Changes to rifles, which are often referred to as carbines, have made them more effective and capable of mounting accessories easier, such as optics and sights, said the sheriff. The carbine is the weapon of choice for many law enforcement officers because of the versatility.

"It allows for both short and long distance accurate shooting and can be handled and fired effectively," said Wolbersen.

Wolbersen said that the sheriff's office had placed an order for two of the APF .223 caliber carbines, which are built by Alex Pro Firearms to military specifications. This type of rifle, said Wolbersen, is often referred to as an AR-15.

"We are very appreciative of this donation," said Wolbersen.

A monetary donation

The other donation — a check in the amount of $2,200 — was given to the sheriff's office from the family of Glen Steffen. Steffen drowned on June 20 in Lake Andrew. His wife, Bonnie, and children, Andrew and Michelle, gave the donation to the sheriff's office out of the Glen Steffen Memorial Fund, said Wolbersen.

Wolbersen said it was a "very heartfelt" donation from the family for not only the work done by the sheriff's office, but also how the family was treated during the tragic accident. Wolbersen said the family also donated to the Forada Fire Department. That donation also was $2,200.