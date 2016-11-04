Early voting well under way

The number represents about 10 percent of the county's registered voters.

The early voting activity is up from other elections, which typically amounts to 5 to 8 percent, Doehling said. "It's not completely unusual," she said. "We've had as high as 10 percent before."

Another 455 absentee ballots have been issued but have not been turned in yet, Doehling noted.

The absentee votes are already being processed into the system but the results won't be known until they are tabulated with the Election Day votes that will start coming in an hour or two after the polls close at 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

The absentee ballots are kept in a secured, locked windowless room at the courthouse, Doehling said. Election officials keep tight tallies of the results, making sure the number of absentee ballots in each precinct match the totals that are combined with Election Day votes. "There are a lot of checks and balances that go into that process," Doehling said.

Local residents still have many options to vote.

They can go to the auditor's office at the courthouse and vote in person. Douglas County has a new system, which started Tuesday, that allows voters to feed their ballot into the voting machine tabulator by themselves, Doehling said.

The courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through this week, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, which is the last day to submit an absentee vote.

Even those who end up in the hospital unexpectedly over the weekend or on Monday can still vote through an "agent delivery" process as long as the absentee ballot application is received no later than 2 p.m. and returned at the courthouse by 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 — the same deadline for all other absentee ballots.

If you aren't pre-registered to vote, you can still do that at your polling place on Election Day with proper identification and confirmation of your address by a registered voter.

All but one of the 37 precincts in Douglas County will open at 7 a.m. Nov. 8. The polling place at the Melby Town Hall in Lund Township will open at 9 a.m.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will still still be allowed to vote.

For more information about voting and the election, go to www.MNvotes.org. Residents can also contact the auditor's office at (320) 762-3077.

Statewide numbers

More than a quarter of a million people have already voted in Minnesota and the record-breaking numbers are expected to surge as Election Day approaches.

This is the first presidential election year when anyone, regardless of whether they will be absent from their voting precinct on Election Day, is allowed to cast an absentee ballot.

Here are some questions voters may have:

Where do I vote?

If you can't go online to find the correct location to apply for an absentee ballot or cast an in-person absentee vote, you could call the local county offices to get the proper address. Note: The secretary of state's office recommended that people who wanted an absentee ballot sent to them by mail should have done it by Oct. 7 to make sure the process is completed on time.

No matter how they vote, the deadline is the same: Ballots must be received by Election Day, Nov. 8.

What happens after I cast my early vote?

In general, election officials will quickly examine the envelope the ballot came in to make sure it was properly filled out.

If you forgot to get the envelope witnessed, as required by law, or made some other error, election officials will contact you to let you know your ballot will not be accepted and to try again.

"If you did not fill out the signature envelope correctly, election officials will mail you replacement materials, including an explanation for why your signature envelope was rejected. Or, if there are fewer than five days before Election Day, election officials will try to contact you. In this case, you can vote in person at your local election office or at your polling place on Election Day," the secretary of state's office says.

Will my ballot be secure?

Minnesota requires election officials to keep absentee ballot envelopes and the ballots safe.

The state's rules say: "All retained envelopes shall be placed in a locked, secure location after being dated, stamped or initialed, and recorded. The envelopes shall not be removed from this location or handled, except as necessary in an emergency or to process ballots," as provided by law.