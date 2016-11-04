Alexandria students choose Trump

Their votes, however, won't count come Nov. 8, but they counted as part of the Minnesota Students Vote 2016, the first-ever statewide mock election for high school students put on by the Secretary of State's office.

And the winner was ... Donald Trump. Alexandria students cast 540 votes for Trump, while only 234 votes were cast for Hillary Clinton. Another 247 ballots were cast for several other candidates, including 81 for a write-in candidate.

Statewide results show a little closer margin — Donald Trump received 26,930 votes (34.97 percent) from the 77,017 students who participated in the mock election whereas Hillary Clinton received 25,333 votes (32.89 percent).

On Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, high school students around the state, including the 1,021 Alexandria students, cast their ballots during the mock elections and then sent their results to the Secretary of State's office.

Alexandria high school teacher Ty Granning said the voting took place in every social studies class at the high school. The League of Women Voters volunteered as election judges and actual voting booths from the Douglas County Courthouse were used during the mock election. Granning said before the mock election, the students had to register to vote, just like they would if they were really voting. For those students who were of the legal voting age, however, they actually did get to register, he said.

Leading up to the mock elections, Granning said students in social studies classes or government classes were shown what an actual ballot looks like, they talked about how the actual voting process works and they went over who the candidates are.

"The kids really enjoyed the mock election," said Granning. "They asked good questions and the process was very well received."

And just like in a the real election, students were given "I voted" stickers after they were done.

A LOOK BACK

Here's who high school students in Alexandria voted for in past presidential "mock" elections.

• 2000:

George W. Bush — 63 percent

Al Gore — 35 percent

Other — 2 percent

• 2004:

George W. Bush — 58 percent

John Kerry — 39 percent

Other — 3 percent

• 2008:

John McCain — 60 percent

Barack Obama — 39 percent

Other — 1 percent

• 2012:

Mitt Romney — 57 percent

Barack Obama — 41 percent

Other — 2 percent