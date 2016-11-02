Echo Press Voter's Guide now online

For information on the Alexandria School Board race, click here.

For information on the State House District 8B and 12A races, click here.

For information on the State Senate District 8 and 12 races, click here.

For information about the statewide ballot question concerning legislator salaries, click here.

Here's the overview story about the election:

Election Day is less than a week away. Are you prepared?

Douglas County voters will not only have a hand in deciding a contentious presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, they’ll help select candidates for an array of offices that include:

U.S. Representative, 7th District: Collin Peterson, D-Detroit Lakes vs. Republican Dave Hughes of Karlstad.

State Senator, District 8: Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria vs. Shawn Olson, DFL-Alexandria.

State Senator, District 12: Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake vs. Russ Hinrichs, DFL-Alexandria.

State Representative, District 8B: Mary Franson, R-Alexandria vs. Gail Kulp, DFL-Alexandria.

State Representative, District 12A: Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley vs. Jay McNamar, DFL-Elbow Lake.

State Representative, District 12B: Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, faces no challengers on the ballot. (Jon Koll, DFL-Alexandria, has announced he's a registered write-in candidate.)

There’s also a state amendment on the ballot about who should determine the salaries of legislators. It will be worded as follows: “Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmakers' power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers?”

Closer to home, there are two county board positions to fill after the long-time incumbents, Jerry Johnson in District 1 and Bev Bales in District 3, decided to retire from the board. The candidates include:

Douglas County Commissioner, District 1: Keith Englund vs. Dick Gulbranson.

Douglas County Commissioner, District 3: Karen Hunt vs. Jerry Rapp.

Also, there is a race for the Douglas County Soil and Water Board in District 4 between Jon Schneider (incumbent) and Bill Dropik Jr.

Douglas County residents will also vote on two ballot questions: Whether to make the office of auditor/treasurer an appointed position; and whether to make the office of recorder an appointed position. Both jobs are now decided through an election.

Several contested city council, school board and mayor races also spice up this election:

Alexandria School Board: A special election will take place for a two-year term between four candidates – Robert Cunniff, Gregory Odell, Thomas Smith and David Wiener. Only the incumbents filed for the other three positions on the board – Pam Carlson, Dave Anderson and Angie Krebs.

Brandon-Evansville School Board: Seven candidates filed for four positions, including David Anderson, Kevin Challes, Tonya Gackle, Kent Huisman, Timothy Lauthen, Diane Richter and Andy Siira.

Osakis School Board: Five candidates filed for three positions – Michael Collins, Tom Grundman, incumbent, Genny LeBrun, incumbent, Jessica Thornbloom and Dan Wessel.

West Central Area School Board: Nine candidates filed for four positions – incumbents Jill Beuckens and Jeremiah Ulrich, along with challengers Terry Christenson, Jadee Larkin, Scott Ruud, Gary Sabolik, Dale Swanson, Sven Swanson and Heather Winter. Chad Biss is running unopposed for the other board position.

Evansville mayor: Four candidates have filed, including the incumbent, Terry Aasness, and challengers Ron Buse, Tim Fiskal and Darren “Tubby” Henrichs.

Evansville City Council: Three candidates are vying for two positions – Derek Buse, Richard Novotny and Chuck Steffenson.

Kensington mayor: Randy Peterson is challenging incumbent Jim Schecker.

Kensington City Council: Four candidates filed for two open spots, including John Gran, Michael Johnson, Andrew Koloski and incumbent Brian Randt.

Nelson City Council: Two positions are open and three candidates filed, including two incumbents, Mike Erickson and Beverly Hanson, and challenger, Jason Karl.

Osakis City Council: Three candidates filed for two seats: Jerry Olson, an incumbent, and two challengers, Justin Dahlheimer and Joseph Nathe.

Voters in Miltona Township will also see a special question on the ballot: Should the Miltona Township clerk position be changed to an appointed position?

Remember, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Most polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.