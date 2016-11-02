Voter's Guide: State Senate

In District 12, Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lakes, faces Russ Hinrichs, DFL-Alexandria.

The Echo Press asked the candidates five questions. Here are their responses:

BILL INGEBRIGTSEN, DISTRICT 8

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this elected position.

Marilyn and I have been married for 45 years. We lived and raised two children in the Alexandria school system and have six grandchildren. I am retired, having served 34 years in law enforcement and the last 16 as elected sheriff. Marilyn is a retired nurse. I currently am serving as an Assistant Minority Leader in the Minnesota Senate. I received an AA degree from Alexandria Technical and Community College and have attended many leadership programs throughout my career. I am very qualified, having served in the Senate for nine years.

2. List two pieces of legislation that you most want to see approved in the next session.

Repeal MNsure that came from Obamacare. It is a skyrocketing costly disaster. This was passed solely by the DFL and needs to be stopped. We need to get back to the open market system that has made this country so great.

We need to finish the work that the Senate majority failed to get done this past session: a good agreed-upon bonding bill, along with the tax relief bill, that more than 80 percent of the Legislature voted for. There is no excuse for not getting this work done. Shame on our Senate DFL leader and Gov. Dayton. Rural Minnesota businesses and farmers lost big without this, and deserve better.

3. Describe your views toward the political party that is different from your own.

Here is a fact: In the past 45 years in the Minnesota Senate, the DFL has controlled it for 43 years. Over the past decade, your state budget has increased over 30 percent. Growing government is what liberals do. I will bring good, sound, conservative ideas to the table and be a guardian of your tax dollars. Forty-three years is enough!

4. Rank, in order, the top five issues facing the 2017 Legislature.

--Good, sound job growth, by cutting over-regulation red tape and business taxes.

--Repeal of MNsure and allow private sector to compete in free market system, once again.

--Re-direct existing state funding toward good sound infrastructure including clean water.

--Dealing with mental health problems that need emergency care. More beds are needed, along with staffing the existing beds, with existing dollars.

--Spending our K-12 money more wisely, allowing for reduced tuition rates for our college kids.

5. What is more important to you: Your own personal convictions or the views of your constituents?

My constituents. I am fortunate to agree with the majority of my district and that makes my job very enjoyable. It’s my job and honor to carry their message to St. Paul.

SHAWN OLSON, DISTRICT 8

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this elected position.

I'm Shawn Olson. You can find my website at ShawnOlson.org. I was born right here in Alexandria at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital (the Marian Building) in the winter of 1971. My father was a union journeyman electrician and my mother an elementary school teacher, then Head Start teacher. Growing up, I lived on Lake Winona, near Lake Victoria, by Noonan Park, and finally where I reside now by Knute Nelson Ballpark. I attended Lincoln, Central, and Jefferson schools, then Moorhead State University (B.A. Anthropology 1997).

I did field archaeology all over America for the main thrust of my career, but my primary occupation has shifted to my small business doing independent contracting work on the Internet (social media strategy and viral marketing). I live in Alexandria, am an avid kayaker, hiker, primitive camper, and disc golfer. I care for two cats and cook supper for my mother every night.

I am particularly qualified for Senate District 8 because I have never held elected office, and am not infected by a failed system. We have a serious problem with career politicians who are beholden to the corrupt big money machine. They no longer represent the interests of regular working folks, family farmers, and small locally-owned businesses. Many insider, establishment politicians simply need to go, and I have pledged to serve no more than two terms in Senate District 8.

I'm also qualified to represent you in the state Senate because I personally understand that it's getting harder and harder for families to get by. I've worked hard for poverty wages in jobs usually with no benefits or health care most of my life. Wages have been dropping for 90 percent of Americans since 1980. Forty percent of Americans now have an income that is less than the 1968 minimum wage. If the minimum wage kept pace with rising worker productivity, it would be $20 an hour by now. In today's economy, 90 percent of people on the minimum wage are not teenagers, over a third are older than 40, and the average age of someone depending on the minimum wage is 35. When big, greedy corporations pay their workers such low, low wages, is it any wonder that over half of them need some form of public assistance to scrape by?

Most folks are shocked to learn that half of all Americans have an income under $27,000 a year. That comes out to less than $14 an hour at full time. Half of all Americans have less than $45,000 in total wealth accumulated. We're behind third world countries like Cyprus and Kuwait in terms of median wealth. The richest 0.1 percent now have roughly the same total wealth as 90 percent of all Americans combined. These dangerous levels of wealth inequality cripple economic mobility, stagnate our economy, and turn The American Dream into a nightmare. Now is our time to increase incomes for hard working Americans.

To show that I put my money where my mouth is, I pledge to only accept a salary of $27,000 per year, which is the median individual income for Americans. When your wages go up, mine go up, not before.

2. List two pieces of legislation that you most want to see approved in the next session.

Oh, I don't know, how about that Infrastructure Bill to fix our roads and bridges that local politicians supposedly representing us in the state Legislature promised to get done? Maybe that should come first, before superficial issues like pink camouflage or stopping muskie stocking. Another piece of legislation I'll be fighting for is an increase in funding for nursing homes, home health care, and senior centers. I'll strongly protect the benefits the elderly have earned through a lifetime of hard work. 3. Describe your views toward the political party that is different from your own.

While I'm not a party line voter and maintain a fierce independence, there's a reason why more progressive “blue” states like Minnesota are such better places to live than regressive “red” states: We make the investments necessary to elevate the quality of life for residents. I've done a lot of traveling and have seen the poor education, healthcare, infrastructure, services, and wages in some of these backwards states first hand. That being said, there are more than two political parties. I'm proud to have support from DFLers, Republicans, Libertarians, Greens, and especially Independents. I respect each and every one of their right to believe what they want to believe, and realize it is our respectful differences of view that make us stronger. I'm especially running for those that don't vote often, those who are let down by establishment politics, and those that don't feel like they have a voice in the current system. The problem is with career politicians in any party that are doing the bidding of greedy special interests. Vote them all out.

4. Rank, in order, the top five issues facing the 2017 Legislature.

--Increasing incomes with good paying jobs at small locally-owned businesses, family farms.

--Improving our crumbling roads, bridges, infrastructure, broadband.

--Enhancing our quality of life with better education, health care, senior care.

--Protecting the water in our lakes, natural environment, and habitat for game and wildlife.

--Gun rights.

5. What is more important to you: Your own personal convictions or the views of your constituents?

There has to be a balance of both. Luckily on most issues the views of my constituents are my personal convictions, but when there is a difference it really comes down to being true to yourself and true to others. It is also important for there to be an open and ongoing dialogue about our views for our democracy to function properly, which is why I'm always quick to reply to messages at http://Facebook.com/ShawnOlson.org/

TORREY WESTROM, DISTRICT 12

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this elected position.

My wife and I have three children - twin daughters and a son. We live and attend Grace Free Church in Elbow Lake, where I grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from West Central High School. I worked my way through college earning degrees from Bemidji State University and later a law degree. My wife and I are small business owners. As a small business owner and experience in agriculture, I strongly represent our rural values and way of life in St. Paul.

In 1987, I lost my eyesight in a farm-related accident, but I have tried to never let this challenge stop me in life. Like everyone who faces adversity from time to time, I work hard to find a way to get things done with a “can-do” attitude. In 2012, I was nominated and inducted into the high school national Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma, receiving the Medal of Courage award.

As the first known blind Minnesotan to be elected to the state Legislature, I have served as a former chair or vice-chair of multiple committees in the House of Representatives, up to 2012.

In 2012, I was elected senator, and because of my experience, I was one of just a few freshmen senators who was allowed to serve on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees all finance bills before they come to the Senate Floor. This is a key committee to serve on.

Currently, I serve on four Senate committees: Finance, Natural Resources, Economic Development and Agriculture Finance Division, Transportation Finance Division, and Transportation Policy; as well as one of just five senate members on the LCCMR-Lottery Commission, which helps fund natural resource enhancement and research projects throughout our area.

2. List two pieces of legislation that you most want to see approved in the next session.

First, the Tax Relief Bill for families, farmers and all rural small businesses, which passed with 89 percent of the Legislature's support during the 2016 session, and yet, for no good reason, was vetoed by DFL Gov. Dayton.

Second, the Transportation and Infrastructure Bonding Bill that was agreed upon by the governor, Senate, and House leadership this past May 2016, but got derailed with a handwritten amendment by DFL Senators; blocking passage if they could not have their $1.8 billion new light rail in Minneapolis. We need to repass this bonding bill, without the light rail, early in next year's session.

Another key bill is to repeal Governor Dayton's failed MNsure system and replace it with something that works to lower and contain health care insurance costs.

3. Describe your views toward the political party that is different from your own.

The Republican Party has a platform that establishes general conservative views promoting a smaller and less intrusive government. I share a similar view because a smaller, less intrusive government allows people and their communities to have many more freedoms, and rather, they work to solve problems individually, as a family, or within the community. While some people can take this to an extreme, I address this with a balanced approach and realize there are legitimate differences of opinions on where government involvement should start and stop.

Ultimately, I work to represent the needs and views of rural voters in District 12, whether or not they closely align with a party platform.

4. Rank, in order, the top five issues facing the 2017 Legislature.

--Repeal and replace the failed MNsure program.

--Pass a transportation and water infrastructure investment bonding bill to help all of our rural counties and rural communities.

--Pass an education funding bill that has increases on the K-12 funding formula, and not targeted into metro districts instead, like the DFL so often does if they can get away with it.

--Pass tax relief for families, farmers, and small businesses, as well as property tax decreases. This would include adopting conformity with federal deductions already allowed, as Minnesota residents don't get to also deduct such expenses because of the Dayton veto in 2016.

--Pass additional funding to continue building more rural broadband in underserved areas.

5. What is more important to you: Your own personal convictions or the views of your constituents?

Constituents' views and input are most important to me. I listen to all sides of an issue, and of course remain true to my own Christian convictions such as treating everyone with respect and not promoting a policy that would allow a person or group to infringe on another's life, liberty or pursuit of happiness.

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this elected position.

My name is Russ Hinrichs and I am the DFL-endorsed candidate for Senate in the 12th District in the state of Minnesota. I am a 1994 graduate of Jefferson High School in Alexandria and have been employed as a special education teacher in the Alexandria public school system since 2000. I earned my Bachelor of Science degree in special education from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree from Walden University in curriculum, instruction and assessment. As an educator, we are constantly learning new teaching ideas and strategies through professional development. These opportunities allow us to work as teams, problem solve, and find positive solutions to a problem or issue that may come before us. We then use these problem solving strategies in a collaborative learning environment that encourages teamwork and trust. During my teacher career I have been fortunate to serve in many different leadership positions. Currently, I am president of our local teachers union, Education Minnesota Alexandria.

I currently work as a special education teacher at Alexandria Area High School. Throughout my teaching career and my involvement in extra-curricular activities and coaching, I have been blessed to work with numerous families and athletes in the Alexandria community who have provided me and my family a lifetime of memories. I am currently a varsity football coach for the Alexandria Cardinals and was head baseball coach in Alexandria from 2008-2014. My wife, Patti, who is an adaptive physical education teacher in the Alexandria school system, and I have been married for 11 years. We have two boys, Thomas (9) and David (6).

2. List two pieces of legislation that you most want to see approved in the next session.

I believe that we need to pass a tax bill and a bonding bill in the first 100 days of this next session. It is our responsibility as elected officials to get our work done on time and in an efficient manner. Through that legislation, we can provide property tax relief for farmers, small businesses and working families. Through a bonding bill we will address the water treatment plants in Morris and Breckenridge, address the needs that exist with our roads and bridges, and immediately create thousands of jobs throughout the state. We also need to quickly find solutions in a problem solving approach to the rising cost of health care with the goal of making health care affordable for all Minnesota residents. 3. Describe your views toward the political party that is different from your own.

It is our responsibility as elected officials to do the work of the people. That is who we represent in St. Paul and it is our job to fight for what our citizens need and listen to what they are saying. We are spending way too much time tearing down each other and casting blame toward the other political party instead of holding ourselves accountable for our own actions or lack thereof. As a Democrat, the Republicans are not the enemy and it deeply troubles me to hear the things that have been said to me through this process by those who do not share my political or personal beliefs. We must find solutions to the issues we face in our state and every minute we spend blaming the other party is just a flat out waste of time. I strongly believe that people are tired of party politics and have grown weary of those who vote consistently along party lines. As your representative, I pledge to work alongside other Democrats and with Republicans to get the job done to the benefit of all Minnesotans. We are in fact one Minnesota, not a Red state or a Blue state.

4. Rank, in order, the top five issues facing the 2017 Legislature.

--Transportation needs.

--Rising cost of health care; affordable health care for all Minnesotans.

--Property tax relief; local government aid.

--Education – teacher shortage, cost of college.

--Agriculture.

5. What is more important to you: Your own personal convictions or the views of your constituents?

My personal convictions are what motivated me to run for office. I want to make a difference and stand up for those who need our help the most and continue moving our great state ahead. The views of my constituents are what will drive my votes once elected. My constituents are the ones who will ultimately elect me and they are the ones I will answer to each and every day.