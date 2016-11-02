Voter's Guide: State House, Districts 8B, 12A

Candidates in District 12A are Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley and Jay McNamar, DFL-Elbow Lake.

(Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, is unopposed on the ballot but there is a registered write-in candidate, Jon Koll, DFL-Alexandria. This race was not included in the Voter's Guide.)

The Echo Press asked the candidates five questions. Here are their responses:

MARY FRANSON, DISTRICT 8B

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this elected position.

I’m a mom of three kids – a daughter and two sons. Prior to my election to the Legislature, I was a childcare provider. That experience has given me an understanding of the importance of quality, affordable childcare options for families in our community. I graduated with a B.A. in psychology from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Currently, I have the honor to serve as the state representative for House District 8B, encompassing northeastern Douglas County and eastern Otter Tail County. I serve as vice chair of the House Agriculture Policy Committee and as chair of the House Select Committee on Affordable Child Care.

As your voice at the Capitol, I have been a champion for lower taxes, affordable health care options, prioritizing funding nursing homes so our parents and grandparents receive the care they deserve, defending our Second Amendment rights, and protecting the unborn.

2. List two pieces of legislation that you most want to see approved in the next session.

First, I would like to repeal Minnesota’s version of Obamacare – MNsure. Bringing Obamacare to Minnesota was an idea that I opposed. Given the fact that rates are set to skyrocket by 50 percent to 60 percent, we need new leadership on health care to bring down costs and expand options for Minnesotans. Transitioning to the federal exchange, while certainly not perfect, is one way we can save millions of taxpayer dollars in overhead costs and improve the experience for those shopping for insurance.

Second, we need to pass legislation to lower the tax burden on Minnesota families and small businesses. We have the third highest tax rate in the nation. During the last legislative session, we passed bipartisan legislation that would have reduced taxes for:

• Working families.

• Parents with kids in childcare.

• Farmers who pay the agriculture property tax.

• Small business owners who pay the commercial-industrial property tax.

• Families who contribute to 529 plans to save for their children’s college costs.

• Veterans.

• College graduates paying off student loans.

Unfortunately, that bill – passed with strong bipartisan majorities in the Republican-controlled House and Democrat-controlled Senate – was vetoed by Gov. Dayton. Tax relief for Minnesota taxpayers will be a high priority next session!

3. Describe your views toward the political party that is different from your own.

I’m a Republican, but I have a record of working with Democrats to pass bills that benefit our community and our state. For instance, I teamed up with a Democrat from the metro to pass legislation to authorize industrial hemp to be produced as an agricultural crop. This is a pro-jobs piece of legislation that will create new opportunities for our farmers and those working in the agriculture industry and allow our state to move toward local sourcing of many products made from hemp fibers.

With that said, however, I have deep concerns about the Democrat platform that stands for abortion on-demand, imposing restrictions on gun rights, a completely government-run health care system, higher taxes, and burdensome environmental regulations on our farmers.

4. Rank, in order, the top five issues facing the 2017 Legislature.

1. Health care costs. We need to find ways to lower costs and improve options for Minnesotans. This means repealing MNsure – Minnesota’s version of Obamacare – and enacting market-oriented and patient-centered solutions to make health care more affordable for our families.

2. Taxes. Minnesota families and small businesses are over-taxed. It’s very disappointing that the governor vetoed our bipartisan tax bill from last session. Minnesotans deserve tax relief next year.

3. Transportation. Our roads and bridges are not in good shape. We need to prioritize our tax dollars to adequately fund our transportation needs. We can make sure our roads and bridges are safe and reliable by re-directing current sales tax revenue from automobile-related sales taxes (like the existing sales taxes on auto parts and on rental vehicles) and using them for fixing our roads and bridges. We do not need to impose a higher gas tax on Minnesota families and certainly do not need to waste taxpayer dollars on a new train in Minneapolis.

4. Agriculture. When Minnesota’s agriculture economy is healthy, our main street schools, churches, and civic organizations are healthy. I know that farmers are the best stewards of the land. As your voice at the Capitol, I will continue to fight to roll back excessive state regulation and ensure the PCA, DNR, and Department of Agriculture serve as partners – not as a hindrance – to farmers and their agriculture operations.

5. Education. Schools in Douglas and Otter Tail counties need to be funded adequately and fairly so that students in our community are not receiving less money per-pupil than those in the metro. I oppose one-size-fits-all unfunded mandates from St. Paul that take money away from the classroom and lead to higher property taxes for local residents.

5. What is more important to you: Your own personal convictions or the views of your constituents?

The voters of our district know where I stand on the issues. I am open and honest about my views on a variety of challenges facing our state and our nation. As their representative in the Legislature, I work hard to communicate my thoughts on what’s happening in St. Paul through e-mail, newsletters, columns, press releases, radio interviews, and constituent coffee events. This allows me to engage with members of our community and helps me to make sure I’m adequately representing their point of view.

GAIL KULP, DISTRICT 8B

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this elected position.

Jay and I have been married 39 years, with two adult children (one deceased). Following our son’s birth, I left a career in health care to be a stay-at-home mom. Using what I learned as his advocate, I spent over 20 years working with families of children who have disabilities in Utah and Minnesota. From 2002 until the end of 2013, I led The Windmill Project, a local nonprofit. I graduated from Partners in Policymaking in 2007. I was named Family Links Parent of the Year in 2000. Postsecondary education includes a B.S., University of Minnesota and M.S., University of Utah. Currently, I am an administration team member of the Inclusion Network, board member of The Windmill Project and active in shared ministry at Shalom Lutheran Church.

2. List two pieces of legislation that you most want to see approved in the next session.

There are two pieces of legislation that I consider very important in reducing gridlock and increasing transparency in the legislative process. They would:

• Require lawmakers to set targets for all areas of the state’s budget, including education, health and human services, taxes, etc., no less than 14 days before adjournment.

• Ensure final bills are published no less than 24 hours before voting on the House floor, allowing notice and opportunity for testimony before conference committee bills are finalized.

3. Describe your views toward the political party that is different from your own.

There are many people with whom I worship, exercise or volunteer. I have no idea what party they do or don’t identify with; we are neighbors who love and care for our community and each other. I actually share views in common with the GOP such as protecting religious and political freedom, the desire for more Minnesotans to have affordable and high quality physical and mental health care and good stewardship of our natural resources and agricultural lands. Looking for and finding areas of agreement are essential to have respectful dialogue. As legislators who represent the people, we must be willing to work together for the common good. Will it be easy? No, but it is necessary in order to uphold the oath of office we take to support the Constitution of the United States and Constitution of Minnesota. This is the attitude I will bring as a citizen legislator, not a career politician, working to represent all the people of 8B if elected. 4. Rank, in order, the top five issues facing the 2017 Legislature.

1. We need to continue making comprehensive investments in education to equip every student for job success:

• Expansion of early childhood education and Early Childhood Family Education.

• Provide support services in schools to assist students who are at risk due to disabilities, learning difficulties or symptoms of childhood mental illness; who lack acceptable social skills, disrupt the learning atmosphere, employ bullying behaviors and those who are targets of bullies.

• Employ teaching strategies suited to the way each student learns best.

• Supply resources for high school students to explore careers to find what fits their interests and abilities.

• Utilize multiple forms of assessment to more accurately reflect a broader range of student learning than standardized testing alone.

2. We must deal with the important issues impacting health care and human services:

• Review and address problems with MNSure.

• Work to determine the role insurance companies have with rising costs for individual enrollees.

• Affordability and access to coverage for physical health, mental health and needed medications.

• Current and increasing workforce shortages.

• Accessible service locations.

• Ability to utilize technology when appropriate.

• Preparations for the impact of aging baby boomers on health care (home health, assisted living and long term care).

3. Transportation Plan that recognizes smooth roads and safe bridges are not partisan issues but they impact all of us, directly or indirectly; we need a long term, comprehensive plan with dedicated funding that addresses old and poorly maintained roads and bridges, including local road improvements, oil train and pedestrian safety.

4. Broadband and other infrastructure: Broadband is crucial for educational institutions, including rural schools; allow township clerks to access training and directly submit their reports to the state electronically; it would assist the growth and expansion of small rural businesses; and it would increase availability of telemedicine services in rural areas for physical and mental health patients. Other infrastructure needs include upgrades, expansion or replacement of wastewater treatment facilities and the electrical grid.

5. Fair taxes include:

• Cuts that benefit veterans, seniors relying on Social Security benefits and middle class Minnesotans.

• Property tax adjustments so family farmers are not overburdened by local bond issues.

• Removal of tax cuts for tobacco companies, luxury suites in professional sports arenas/stadiums, etc.

• Using tax dollars wisely and efficiently as investments in our future.

5. What is more important to you: Your own personal convictions or the views of your constituents?

During my years in West Central Minnesota, I have seen that most people care deeply for their families. They work hard, play hard and keep their promises. They want to get along and help their neighbors when injury, illness, death or disaster strikes. There are many who hate confrontation and discord. And there are many more who wish government would actually work for the good of the people.It is my sincere desire to serve the people of 8B by working well with others. I know there is much I will have to learn, but I have the desire and ability to do so. I have a heart that was trained to serve and be strong by facing disappointment and success. But my true strength comes from my search for wisdom, marked with humility, respect and gratitude. I, like all of us, am a work in progress. But I am convinced my personal convictions actually equip me to represent all my constituents.

JEFF BACKER, DISTRICT 12A

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this elected position.

I grew up in Browns Valley with my parents and identical twin brother, Jay. During high school, we started our own lawn business. In 1990, my twin brother and I started our business, BW Inc., in Browns Valley. We’ve worked hard to provide good products at fair prices and treat our employees like family.

In 1991, I graduated from St. Cloud State University with two degrees, chemistry and public administration. Two years later, I married Judy Gnifkowski. We have been married 23 years and have one daughter, Brittany.

Since 1995, I have served as a volunteer EMT for the Browns Valley Ambulance. I have taught Bible study to fifth and sixth graders at Zion Lutheran Church in Browns Valley, where I am an active member.

In 2000, I was elected to the City Council. I served until 2004 when I was elected as mayor, serving three terms. We worked to keep taxes down, combine services and cut costs. We successfully started the Westside Floodway Diversion project to protect the citizens of Browns Valley from future flooding.

I have also served as a member of the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, Browns Valley Lions Club and Browns Valley School Board.

I describe myself as a commonsense conservative. I believe in efficient and effective government that spends money wisely on important state priorities. However, it must also be held in check to ensure personal responsibility and to protect individual liberties. I am pro-life and support traditional marriage. I am a strong supporter of our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

2. List two pieces of legislation that you most want to see approved in the next session.

I would like to get rid of MNsure and go back to the MNcare health care system we had previously. The excessive costs and broken promises of “affordable” health care under Obamacare make MNsure unworkable and unaffordable. One way to change the system is to allow people the option of buying health care insurance from carriers that are not in Minnesota. We allow this for car insurance; so it seems we could have a similar process for health insurance. This would bring more competition into the market place.

Secondly, I would like to see the tax relief bill passed. The House and Senate overwhelmingly passed a tax relief bill earlier this session only to have it vetoed by DFL Governor Dayton who chose to punish the whole state for not supporting his pet project of a light rail train. This tax relief bill needs to be signed and put into law.

3. Describe your views toward the political party that is different from your own.

There needs to be a better understanding of the differences between issues faced in Western Minnesota as compared to the Metro area. The DFL is dominated by metro-area thinking because that is where the majority of their voters live. For example, most of the economic base in 12A is agricultural. Regulatory agencies have a one-size-fits-all mindset, which means what works in the Metro will work statewide. The unpaid mandatory buffer bill is a prime example. I am fighting to protect farmers from the confiscation of their property.

The DFL party continues to push for higher taxes despite a $1 billion surplus. While Republicans seek to cut unnecessary spending and streamline programs, the DFL seems to continually look for more ways to spend more money. Look at how the border cities with North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa are put at a disadvantage. Republicans would work to put our taxes at a more competitive rate.

The Republican Party is strongly prolife while the DFL embraces aborting unborn children. The DFL always claims to look out for “the little guy.” Republicans look out for “the little guy” who’s still in the womb. I want to protect life from conception to natural death.

4. Rank, in order, the top five issues facing the 2017 Legislature.

This list is based on the level of importance I have been hearing while door knocking.

1. A tax relief bill for families and small business owners was passed by both the House and Senate, but was vetoed by DFL Governor Dayton. I hope this bill will be passed and signed by the governor next session.

2. Roads, bridges and infrastructure need to be upgraded and maintained in rural areas just as much as they are in the cities. Fuel taxes need to be spent on roads and bridges exclusively rather than siphoned off to other areas in the state budget.

3. The state needs to modify the present buffer bill so that it will be farmer friendly. Renting the buffer strip would be a good place to start instead of simply forcing the farmer to give up the land for free. In addition, the DNR needs to be subject to more legislative control.

4. I want to preserve the rural values of traditional families and marriage. The idea of boys and girls being forced to share locker rooms is poorly conceived at best. It lets a small minority impose its values on the majority.

5. Finishing the funding for broadband and getting the fiber optic cable buried so that the rural areas are better served also is my personal goal.

5. What is more important to you: Your own personal convictions or the views of your constituents?

I have always striven to listen to my constituents. I attend many events to keep informed on multiple areas such as mental health issues, education, nursing homes and agricultural issues to name a few. My constituents are welcome to visit me in my office in St. Paul, call me or talk with me during parades and other public events. When I door knock while campaigning, I ask and write down concerns of individuals so I am aware of the issues important to my constituents whether they are planning to vote for me or not.However, I am also a common sense conservative and will not compromise my core values. I do not see raising taxes as the sole cure for all our financial issues. I continue to be pro-life and support the Second Amendment. Other than my core values, I value the views of my constituents more than my own ideas.

JAY MCNAMAR, DISTRICT 12A

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this elected position.

I grew up in western Minnesota and after graduating from college, my wife Robin and I moved to Elbow Lake where I taught and coached for 36 years. We raised two daughters who both graduated from West Central Area High School. As a teacher and coach, I devoted my working life to the education of youth, but I still found time to serve my community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. After retiring from teaching, I was elected mayor of Elbow Lake and served one term before being elected as the District 12A State Representative to serve in the 2013-2014 Legislature. All of these experiences have given me valuable insights in working with people to get things done.

2. List two pieces of legislation that you most want to see approved in the next session.

A transportation bill that provides dedicated funds for the next 10 years to improve and fix our roads and bridges would best benefit our district and the entire state of Minnesota. Our economy is dependent on our ability to get our products to market and allow our workforce to travel easily to their jobs. A good transportation system is essential to a healthy economy in Minnesota. Good roads and bridges are essential to our district.

A second important piece of legislation would be to fund border-to-border broadband. In today’s highly competitive society, we compete on a world scale; therefore, our businesses, schools, farmers and industry need to have access to high speed Internet to be able to connect to our quickly changing markets and society. We still have areas in western Minnesota that have no access to high speed Internet.

3. Describe your views toward the political party that is different from your own.

I generally view the Republican party as being Americans who are striving to help and improve the United States and Minnesota just as I am. But one big difference is our views on the economy. I believe that our economy is best stimulated by providing tax breaks and financial incentives to middle and lower income families and individuals. This is the part of our society who spend their money in our local areas, which keep our local economies healthy. Republicans often will focus on giving tax breaks to larger businesses and corporations. 4. Rank, in order, the top five issues facing the 2017 Legislature. 1. Partisan political games need to be stopped. Instead we need to work for what’s best for all Minnesotans.

2. Education needs to be adequately funded at all levels from early childhood through college.

3. A transportation bill that has dedicated funds for the next 10 years needs to be passed. This should have been done last session.

4. A tax bill that benefits all ordinary Minnesotans needs to be passed. This should have been done last session.

5. A bonding bill that provides needed infrastructure projects and creates 20,000 new jobs needs to be passed. This should have been done last session.

5. What is more important to you: Your own personal convictions or the views of your constituents?

The first responsibility of a legislator is to protect and preserve the constitutional rights that are guaranteed to all Minnesotans, which is what we say when we take an oath on the first day of the legislative session. After that, my constituents’ wants and needs are a priority. My personal values, integrity and beliefs also affect my decisions.