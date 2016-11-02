Voter's Guide: Alexandria School Board

The Echo Press asked the candidates five questions. Here are their responses: (Wiener declined to respond to the questionnaire.)

BOB CUNNIFF

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this position.

My wife, Darice, and I are both retired from teaching from the Alexandria public schools. We each taught for over 35 years. I taught mostly sixth grade, starting at Washington Elementary, then Garfield, Carlos and Voyager. Darice taught most of her years in kindergarten at Washington, Lincoln and Voyager. We raised three children, Chanda, Kevin and Bryce who all went through the Alexandria public schools. You could say we are a District 206 education family. I also coached volleyball, basketball and softball during my teaching career at the high school level. I was also involved on numerous school district committees throughout my years. After retirement, I stayed involved with District 206 starting with being on the District Outreach Committee for the new school. I am also a supporter of the Alexandria Public School Education Foundation, which raises money for teachers to try innovative activities in the classroom without any cost to taxpayers. I substitute teach in the elementary and middle school, I also am the color commentator on the radio for many of the Alexandria sports. I volunteer my time helping out with the many activities throughout the school district. In the community, I am a member of Alexandria Evening Lions and recently joined the Elder Network Board.

2. What do you see as the biggest challenge facing School District 206 now and in the future?

There is a teacher shortage throughout the country, including our area. It is important that we hire the best teachers possible. To do this we need to continue promoting our area because we have so much positive to offer when recruiting new teachers to our community. We also need to create an environment within the schools to keep our quality, young teachers. Excellent teachers are what makes our schools strong. The mental health of our young people is a societal issue that concerns all of us. I will support our school system in their efforts to provide all necessary services to our students in this area. Finally, our teachers and staff need to keep up with technological changes that are ongoing related to technology. We also need to be aware and monitor the challenges that face students in the area of social media.

3. What are your priorities for the district in the coming year? Why and how did you select these issues?

The school board has already set goals for our school district for the 2016-2017 school year, which I support. One of the most important issues each year that every school board member should be focused on is to make sure we are fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of this community. The board needs to spend its money wisely. I will be that kind of board member. I also want to have a clear understanding of the district curriculum and how it works within the academics at the high school, middle school and elementary. I want to be a strong advocate for this forward thinking educational movement. I look forward to being on the curriculum committee if I am elected. Finally, I want to be an effective board member. I am able to work collaboratively with others and listen to concerns so that we develop smart policies to maintain educational excellence.

4. What is your own experience with public education and how will that experience influence your work as a board member?

I came to Alexandria as a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in elementary education. I fell in love with Alexandria and my teaching job. I have watched Alexandria grow into an amazing community and the school system is one of the reasons for this. The reason I'm running for the school board is that I am very proud of being a teacher in this district. I have a passion for educational issues and topics. I would love to continue working for the school district in a leadership role. I know firsthand what it's like to be a teacher and understand the needs of the student and my desire is to put students first. I also understand a parent's perspective and how important it is to be heard. I will have the time, interest and energy to be an excellent board member. I am a good listener for all stakeholders and community members. This school district means everything to me and I will continue to support it in any way I can. 5. What are your views about the NorthStar Christian Academy?

District 206 has laws that mandate how we interact with the NorthStar Christian Academy. I will abide by all of those regulations. My focus will always be in what is in the best interest of District 206.

GREG ODELL

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this position.

My wife, Susan, and I have been married since December 1975. We have two grown children and two grandchildren.

My wife (formerly Susan Anderson) was raised on a farm near Lowry and attended grade school in Lowry and graduated high school in Glenwood (1970). She had a good experience in public school. One of her favorite classes was home economics, which prepared her for being a wife and mother. She’s thankful for both of her parents who raised her in a Lutheran church. Her religious upbringing gave her a firm foundation to build her family and present day career as co-owner of the Sonshine Villa in Alexandria.

I had a different upbringing than my wife. I was raised and educated in the Monterey Unified School System in California. My dad was a career 22-year officer for the U.S. Army stationed in Fort Ord, California. After graduating from Seaside High School I went on to attend the Monterey Peninsula Junior College. My parents, Betty and Lee, now deceased, were both deeply religious. Dad was Episcopalian and my mother a Lutheran. During my high school years, I had a diverse student body makeup learning valuable lessons in getting along with other nationalities. This has given me a good world view and has helped me. During my high school years I participated in campus ministry called Young Life. I also was involved in a ministry singing team for three years sponsored by The Salvation Army. This gave me great moral and religious strength. I learned character qualities like respect for all people, compassion for the weak and elderly and honoring both family, God and country.

In 1973, I attended a Billy Graham Crusade in Oakland, CA where I felt a definite call to church work. My mother drove me to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and got me enrolled. I played football at Liberty. This is where my wife and I met. I graduated in 1977.

Currently my wife and I own and operate Sonshine Villa in Alexandria, which we started in 2004. It is an adult foster care business, taking care of elderly in our home, an alternative to a nursing home. Prior to this I was employed with The Salvation Army in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Qualifications, life experiences – I’m a former youth pastor, so over the years I worked with young people (teens) in youth groups and got to know their wants and needs.

2. What do you see as the biggest challenge facing School District 206 now and in the future?

Open lines of communication for all students; working with different class presidents and student body council. When they have frustrations or ideas, let’s hear them. Security: We must keep our students safe within the confines of their campuses. We need to teach respect for all students and encourage them to have positive character qualities. We could also offer to students “mentoring models” whose conduct they can follow and implement into the classroom and playground. 3. What are your priorities for the district in the coming year? Why and how did you select these issues?

I have personally met with Superintendent Julie Critz and attended monthly school board meetings since August. I listen and I hear the voices that tell me of concerns and issues. I meet regularly with a cross section of mature men who are among the following: common laborers, medical professionals, teachers, retired clergy, former military and business operators; all of whose input is a part of these comments. To improve the public’s image of money spent for education and what our graduates are receiving upon graduation. Prep for work, etc. or further schooling, including testing; to provide students with the ability or skills to find a job or go on to technical or trade school or college education. Some students feel they were not prepared for this. More education is power. Our students are in a national and global society where education and character are very important. Testing is important, so we can see that students are making progress. However, there is much more than testing when evaluating the effectiveness and worth of a school’s education. Schools need to trust the educators that they have hired to do their jobs.

4. What is your own experience with public education and how will that experience influence your work as a board member?

When I was pastor at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Baudette, I was asked by the athletic director to coach the seventh and eighth grade girls basketball. While in this position, I learned about working with parents and achieving goals for the basketball program. Both winning and showing proper effort and sportsmanship. In the summer time I was asked through the community education program to coach Babe Ruth baseball for the boys. The local ministers had a good relationship with the superintendent, resulting in establishing a release time program across from the school.

I’ve also been a para teacher at Discovery and the former Jefferson High School. I worked with students who had disabilities. It was during this time that I saw the importance of compassion and the good work of our para professionals in a smaller classroom setting. Earlier in my work in North Dakota with The Salvation Army, we had a statewide collection of winter coats and school supplies that I helped to organize and distribute with volunteers from county social workers and school staff including Fort Yates (Sioux County).

5. What are your views about the NorthStar Christian Academy?

Because we are “one nation under God with liberty and justice for all,” I applaud the founders of the Northstar Christian Academy. This will instill great qualities and faith values in those students who seek that experience. I understand the academy has a specific goal of not bringing any negative financial impact to District 206 and, in fact, expects to actually increase enrollment in AAHS. I’m also happy for the other parochial schools: St Mary’s School, New Testament Christian School, Zion Lutheran School, as well as the home schools. This can only better our community and students toward a global and statewide proper world view.

Education begins in the home where parents work with their children as much as possible. Single parents have very challenging roles. All schools need to work together to better equip our children for their future in the next 50 years.

TOM SMITH

1. Provide background information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this position.

My family consists of Julie, my wife for 38 years; Megan, oldest daughter living and working in Atlanta; Emi, youngest daughter currently attending graduate school for speech pathology; Janna, our middle daughter passed away in 2002 after battling leukemia. My family moved to Alexandria in August of 1999 after I completed a teaching position at Tokyo Denki University in Japan. I spent the next 16 years teaching earth and physical sciences at Jefferson High School and at Alexandria Area High School. All told, I have spent my entire working life up to this point involved in education – 38.5 years. It has been an immensely rewarding profession. What qualifies me as a viable candidate for school board here in Alexandria is my understanding of and the passion I have for the practice of teaching. Teaching and learning are what schools and districts are evaluated by. As a teacher I spent most of my working day and night trying to craft lessons that were engaging for students and relevant to their lives. I believe the school board is instrumental in creating an environment where all teachers have the tools and the expertise to design these types of lessons for our students. I get this! I believe my experience as a teacher can be used to assist our board to continue their good work for our learning community.

2. What do you see as the biggest challenge facing School District 206 now and in the future?

From experiencing firsthand the accelerated rate of change in teaching and learning over the course of my teaching career, I would say that the biggest challenge facing education today is one of staying relevant with the content you are asking students to learn and with how you are asking them to demonstrate their learning. We have about 12 years to prepare students for post-secondary vocational choices. If how we teach and learn is not relevant for the world students will experience after graduation, then we are doing them a great disservice. Our current high school facility and academy programming model have both been carefully designed with this challenge in mind. Flexibility was a concept that guided and influenced many of the design elements of this facility, as it will need to be fully functional for the educational needs for at least the lifetime of its predecessor, Jefferson High School. The academy model represents a radical way of realigning the high school curriculum. This model, combined with a 1-1 technology initiative with Chromebooks and new schedule, illustrates a collection of intentional implementations designed to better prepare students for their next steps. If these pieces continue to be implemented effectively, then students will be making better decisions regarding post-secondary and vocational choices. 3. What are your priorities for the district in the coming year? Why and how did you select these issues?

Most importantly, I believe the school district needs to continue to be good stewards of the resources we are given. This includes being responsible and accountable for the ways in which financial resources are utilized, but I believe that it also includes being cognizant and appreciative of the trust offered by our community. We need to daily be mindful that the product we are shaping and preparing is the most precious possessions of our stakeholders – their children.

I also possess a passion for educational technology. I would be a strong advocate for making appropriate technologies available to our teachers and students and in providing the necessary training to ensure that they are used effectively and consistently. We need to be receptive and willing to pilot new tools and techniques in order to keep our instruction engaging and relevant. We also need to realize that our teachers and students represent a broad continuum of technology expertise. “One size fits all” is not best practice when it comes to making use of technology in the classroom.

Another asset our district possesses that needs to be continually valued are the smaller schools in Garfield, Carlos and Miltona. These schools offer a different type of elementary experience that might be preferable to that received in one of the larger elementary schools. Research has proven that smaller learning communities have positive effects on relationships and learning. With this in mind, I would be very supportive of ways in which we could strengthen and enhance these smaller community schools within our district.

4. What is your own experience with public education and how will that experience influence your work as a board member?

I have attended and worked in public schools for most of my life. My children attended a mix of public and private schools over the course of their schooling. As parents, my wife and I were significantly invested in the schools our children attended. We volunteered when possible. Our experience with public schooling has been quite positive. As a board member, I need to be forever mindful that I oversee a system that parents are trusting to help prepare their children for productive and meaningful lives. Our school board needs to continue to advocate for “best practice” instruction from early childhood to high school. In a competitive education environment, we need to continually strive to ensure that earning a diploma from the Alexandria schools is as compelling and relevant as possible. 5. What are your views about the NorthStar Christian Academy?

I personally support the presence of Northstar Christian Academy in our community. They provide an opportunity for students to explore and research content that is not available elsewhere. As a teacher of sciences, I was often asked what I thought about this new school being built and about what they might be teaching … the assumption being that Christianity and “real” science cannot coexist. Well, I am a committed Christian and a teacher of science and have been so for the entirety of my teaching career. It works for me, as it does for numerous other science educators in the area. Sorry … pet peeve.

Our community puts a strong value on Christian education as evidenced by the number of Christian schools here. As a board member, I would appreciate this fact and seek to be a neutral collaborator with NCA; as much as state law allows us to do.