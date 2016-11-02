Voter's Guide: Douglas County Board

The Echo Press asked the candidates five questions. Here are their responses:

KEITH ENGLUND, DISTRICT 1

1. Provide backgrpund information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this position.

My name is Keith Englund and I would like to be your next District 1 County Commissioner.

I have been married 42 years to my Evansville High School sweetheart, Bonnie. We live in Lund Township near Melby. We have been blessed with three children and they have given us nine beautiful grandchildren.

After attending college, I worked as a heavy equipment operator for several years. Then we owned and operated a dairy farm for 14 years. For the past 25 years, I have worked in the ag equipment business: several years in parts, 10 years as a service manager and the rest as an equipment salesman. I retired in May of 2015.

Most of my life I have been involved in management in our farming operation and in the equipment business. I have dealt with all types of people and situations during my life and have learned the best solutions to problems is to listen and use common sense in order to make wise decisions.

2. What do you see as the most important traits of a county commissioner and list examples of how you meet those qualifications.

First of all, a commissioner should have good knowledge of the operation of county government. I am not yet at this point but I have attended commissioner meetings and township meetings across District1. I know it will take some time to learn all that I need to know, but I will get there.

Also, a commissioner needs to be a good listener, be fair, and use common sense in making decisions. These are traits that I feel I possess through my years in the business world. I have negotiated wages with many employees, listened and solved many problems and disputes with not only employees, but also many customers.

3. List two specific ideas you have for reducing the county budget or increasing revenue.

I have been present at commissioner meetings where the budgets for all departments were discussed. I was also present at a budget only meeting and saw and heard how the commissioners questioned many of the requests for increases. The departments with questionable increase were called into the next meetings to explain these increases. I feel one needs to be personally involved in the budget negotiations process in order to give any kind of realistic ideas of budget cuts and revenue increases. If elected, I would consider this as one of my top priorities.

4. Describe your leadership style.

I believe to be a good leader you need to earn the respect of those you are leading. You need to communicate, be fair, yet stern, and be willing to say no on matters that do not make common sense. This is how I have always tried to lead.

5. What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome in your life and how did you do it?

Back in 1989, my wife, Bonnie and I decided to make a career change. We were making our payments in our farming operation but felt we would never get ahead. We sold everything and started over at the age of 38 years old. Bonnie worked at Walmart a short time until she was hired as a clerk in the Alexandria Post Office, where she worked as a clerk for 20-plus years. I got a job as a parts man and two years later I moved up to service manager. For the last 13 years, I have been in sales. We went from near broke at 38 years old to retiring at 63. We did this with hard work, determination, and the Lord’s help.

Now I am hoping to be your next District 1 commissioner with the determination and enthusiasm that has gotten us where we are today.

DICK GULBRANSON, DISTRICT 1

1. Provide backgrpund information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this position.

After graduating from high school, serving in the U.S. Army for three years and finishing college, I began my teaching career in 1965. I began my school administration work in 1967, retiring from that in 2000. Upon retiring, I managed the Rainbow Rider Transit System for four years. I also served as secretary/manager of the Douglas County Fair Board for seven years.

My wife, Nancy, passed away this year. We have three children: Lisa, Jed (Tami) and Patrick (Alicia) and five grandchildren.

2. What do you see as the most important traits of a county commissioner and list examples of how you meet those qualifications.

Over the years that I have been involved with public bodies and organizations and the general public, I have learned that good, honest disagreement can and will take place but at the end, both sides must respect each other’s opinion, regardless of the outcome of the final vote.

3. List two specific ideas you have for reducing the county budget or increasing revenue.

I really feel at this time, I don’t have the background to fully answer questions regarding the county budget and increasing revenue. The general public usually is against raising taxes at any time, but in the same mode, they appreciate the services that Douglas County provides. A good question for any project or program that may be proposed is this: Is this really necessary?

4. Describe your leadership style.

If elected, I would work to have a good working relationship with the other commissioners. I don’t believe in micro-management, but rather expect the elected officials and department heads to report to the Board of Commissioners as to the requests, activities and other items that pertain to their departments. 5. What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome in your life and how did you do it?

Leaving Hoffman and serving three years in the U.S. Army – meeting so many different types of people in the service and working my way through college – left an impression on me. It was well worth it because of the opportunities it provided me in the future.

KAREN HUNT, DISTRICT 3

1. Provide backgrpund information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this position.

After growing up in Illinois, I moved to Minnesota in 2001 and truly made it my home in 2002 when my husband, Doug, and I settled in Miltona. Since then, I’ve had three amazing kids – Cody (12), Ethan (10) and Leah (7) – alongside a full-time career at Tastefully Simple. My time is filled with a variety of activities for my kids. I volunteer as both a Cub Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader. I have also served on the School District 206 Community Education Advisory Council.

At Tastefully Simple, I've been heavily involved in strategic planning and project management. I have been recognized by my peers for team building and communications, both factors I consider critical in a service position such as county commissioner.

2. What do you see as the most important traits of a county commissioner and list examples of how you meet those qualifications.

The two traits I consider most important for a county commissioner are active listening to truly understand people's perspectives and critical thinking. As a training manager at Tastefully Simple and a leader of volunteers with Scouts, I believe these two traits have been critical to my success. My goal as a county commissioner is to work with others to honor the past and develop the future. Honoring the past requires active listening. Although I have my own experiences and perspective, it's imperative to listen to others and respect their points of view. Developing the future requires critical thinking. Governing is complicated. Answers are not always clear and are seldom simple. With every decision, it's critical to see the interconnection with other decisions and the possible consequences.

3. List two specific ideas you have for reducing the county budget or increasing revenue.

I will be the first to admit that I need to listen and learn before I answer this question. I would love to say that there are some obvious places to reduce spending or squeeze some extra money out of the budget, but it's just not that simple. As a county commissioner, I aspire to gain a better understanding of how money flows through the county so we can all make fiscally responsible decisions.

4. Describe your leadership style.

I would describe my leadership style in two ways. The first is that I take a deconstruct and reconstruct approach. I make an effort to try to understand people and situations before I attempt to make any changes. Once I deconstruct to create that understanding, I seek out ways to reconstruct the situation to make it better. The second way I'd describe my leadership style is that it's situational. I adapt my style to the circumstances in front of me and the people involved. The purpose of adapting is to maximize the situation for the greatest results. 5. What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome in your life and how did you do it?

My biggest challenge in life has been the struggle to balance everything I want to have in my life. I work full-time, while raising three kids who are highly involved in activities to keep them active, creative and developing as future leaders. My husband is an incredible father and life partner. He also has a full-time career that involves significant travel. That puts me in a position to be the primary manager of our household. Despite these pulls on my time, I also strive to nurture my own desires. One of my greatest passions is being an American citizen. Up to this point, I believe I've been a bystander as a citizen. I show up to vote and I honor the flag, but I haven't stepped up. Running for county commissioner is my opportunity to step up and actively serve this amazing country. I have overcome these challenges in a few ways. First, I've recognized that these challenges are a result of my own choices. I recognize that I could say no to more for my kids, but I choose not to. I want them to have everything I had growing up, as well as everything I didn't have. I also engage my family in my passion, which allows me to feel fulfilled and nurture my family relationships. My husband and I have chosen to dedicate our family vacations to studying both national and Minnesota history. Some of our travels this summer included a focus on the Civil War with a visit to Fort Sumter, followed by Appomattox Courthouse, along with visiting Stones River Battlefield in Tennessee and Stone Mountain in Georgia along the way. We also spent a weekend studying the U.S.-Dakota War in southern Minnesota. Finally, I overcome the challenge of too many priorities by taking everything one step at a time. I can find myself overwhelmed with too many things to do. I work through that by forcing myself to take one thing at a time and simply get done what I can. It's amazing how things work out, especially when I ask for help when I need it.

JERRY RAPP, DISTRICT 3

1. Provide backgrpund information about yourself (family, occupation, education) and your qualifications for this position.1. I was born and raised in Alexandria. I have lived in Carlos Township 50-plus years. I am married to my wonderful wife, Jane. I have four great children and one grandson.

I have been in the construction industry for 40-plus years, giving me a strong background with projects that Douglas County would be involved with. I have also been active in farming for over 40 years. That gives me a good rapport with the residents of District 3 that are involved in agriculture.

Having been self-employed, I am completely comfortable in my qualifications, asking for your vote, to make sound decisions with good judgment on the leadership of Douglas county.

I am a veteran and I also have been a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church.

2. What do you see as the most important traits of a county commissioner and list examples of how you meet those qualifications.

Again, I can only emphasize the fact that I have been a co-owner of Rapp Construction Inc. with my brother Dennis for over 40 years, encountering about every obstacle and hurdle I can think of – staying calm and keeping a cool head and making decisions that good will prevail. I must say I am happy and pleased with myself and the accomplishments that I have achieved in my lifetime. Using the same rules in my past business decisions I believe will make positive decisions for Douglas County.

3. List two specific ideas you have for reducing the county budget or increasing revenue.

I certainly do have some ideas on streamlining spending and reducing expenses. All building projects need to be screened before choosing the architectural firm, mechanical or electrical engineer, as well as consideration in keeping the products used local, and give businesses in the area an opportunity to stay local.

4. Describe your leadership style.

For leadership, the rules that I like to apply are treat people with dignity, be fair and be responsible, respectful. In private business I look at being an employer like that of a coach: You are always trying to match a worker’s strong points to their daily duties. Productivity at the end of the day is the bottom line profit.

5. What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome in your life and how did you do it?

Challenges in my life … I have worked hard to get where I am today, thanks to my wife Jane. Challenges are easier to deal with when you have a supportive wife. Raising a family is a huge undertaking, and my wife deserves a lot of credit in this department. She was instrumental in seeing to it that our kids went to hockey, dance, skiing, school activities, birthdays and church. I have always met challenges by setting goals and trying to achieve them to the best of my ability.

In a nutshell, throwing work and play into a bucket equals life is what you make it.