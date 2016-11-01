County to roll out timekeeping system in three phases

Heather Schlangen, county coordinator and human resources director, told the board that the county received four bid proposals for the "employee time and attendance system" and that the recommendation was to accept the bid from Kronos. Schlangen cited four reasons for going with Kronos, including the company has been in business for 38 years; with Kronos, the county will have the capacity for growth with additional modules for payroll, human resources and scheduling; the company currently serves a number of counties in Minnesota; and an interface between Kronos and the county's payroll system, known as CPUI, has been built for other counties already.

There is an initial set up fee of $4,000 and then an annual fee of $14,169.60, which breaks down to a monthly fee of $1,180.80.

Schlangen said the new system will roll out in three phases — first it will roll out for employees at the courthouse and in the social services department, next will be the sheriff's office and finally, it will roll out for employees at public works.

Before Tuesday's meeting, Public Works Director Dave Robley sent an email to the commissioners about the timekeeping system. Robley was told that nine counties use the Kronos system and that he had checked with those nine counties and that none of them used the Kronos system in their highway or public works departments.

"I have not seen or heard that Kronos will interface (communicate) with our current system and I am skeptical that it will," Robley said in his email. "Again, I am not sure the intent is to implement Kronos in public works, but if it is, we would be taking a step backward from our current process."

At Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Jerry Johnson referenced Robley's email and whether or not the two systems would be compatible and said, "That's a very good question."

Schlangen said that's the reason Robley's department would be last to roll out so it would give adequate time to see how the system will work in the other departments.

Commissioner Bev Bales and Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, who are both against the timekeeping system, questioned the need for the system.

"I don't think it's necessary," said Wolbersen. "For my department, there are all sorts of things in place already to track time — cameras, radio traffic, video, audio. We already have a tracking system."

Bales questioned the money the county would be spending on the system, not only the initial costs, but the annual fee as well.

"I am not hearing where we are going to be saving dollars," she said.

Schlangen said to comply with federal and state laws, this new system will help keep more accurate records, it will help automate the system and, "there will potentially be less errors."

The motion to approve Kronos was approved with a 4-1 vote with Bales against.