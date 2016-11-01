Former Willmar student convicted for school bomb threat

Kaillie Lynn Yanez, 17, was charged Oct. 5 with threats of violence and terroristic threats, both felonies.

She pleaded guilty late last week in Kandiyohi County District Court to threats of violence. The terroristic threats charge will be dismissed at a disposition hearing, set for Dec. 8.

Yanez was charged as a juvenile. Felony court proceedings against 16- and 17-year-old juveniles are public.

The threat, a Facebook post which read, “10 likes & I’ll Blow Up Any Willmar School,” was reported to a Willmar school resource officer as early as 9 a.m. Oct. 3, according to the criminal complaint on the charges.

The threat was posted on a Facebook account under Yanez’s name. The schools did not evacuate, after Willmar police deemed the Facebook post a hoax.

Yanez is a former Willmar Senior High School student; a school officer recognized her from her Facebook photo, according to the criminal complaint.

She reportedly said she doesn’t like school and has thought about burning the learning center.

