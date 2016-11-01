Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Former Willmar student convicted for school bomb threat

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:47 a.m.
     

    WILLMAR, Minn.  – A Willmar teen has pleaded guilty to a felony charge alleging she posted a bomb threat directed toward the Willmar Public School District.

    Kaillie Lynn Yanez, 17, was charged Oct. 5 with threats of violence and terroristic threats, both felonies.

    She pleaded guilty late last week in Kandiyohi County District Court to threats of violence. The terroristic threats charge will be dismissed at a disposition hearing, set for Dec. 8.

    Yanez was charged as a juvenile. Felony court proceedings against 16- and 17-year-old juveniles are public.

    The threat, a Facebook post which read, “10 likes & I’ll Blow Up Any Willmar School,” was reported to a Willmar school resource officer as early as 9 a.m. Oct. 3, according to the criminal complaint on the charges.

    The threat was posted on a Facebook account under Yanez’s name. The schools did not evacuate, after Willmar police deemed the Facebook post a hoax.

    Yanez is a former Willmar Senior High School student; a school officer recognized her from her Facebook photo, according to the criminal complaint.

    She reportedly said she doesn’t like school and has thought about burning the learning center.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimeEducationwillmarKaillie YanezKandiyohi County
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement