It's time for Light Up the Night

Along with a business category, there are four categories for individual residents. Winners from 2015 are not eligible for the 2016 contest.

Categories

Best Decorated Business: Decorate the front of your business. Judging is based on the storefront.

Most Elegant: Symmetry, sparkle, coordination and beauty. Judges will look for the display that exemplifies poise and class.

Best Novelty (inflatables/yard art): Do you have a Frosty the Snowman inflatable decoration? What about a team of lighted reindeer? Now's their time to shine.

Most Unique: Creativity will capture the win for this category. Think outside the box!

Best Nativity Scene: Nativity scenes are a staple at Christmastime. Put your best scene forward in this category.

Deadline and judging

Entry deadline is Monday, Dec. 5, at noon. To enter, cut out and send in the entry form that will be printed in upcoming issues of the Echo Press, Osakis Review and Shopper, or call the Echo Press office at (320) 763-3133.

Judging will take place the evenings of Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, so be sure your lights and décor are lit up.

Winners will be announced in the Friday, December 19 issue of the Echo Press, along with photos of their displays, and a map of the locations of all contest entries. We encourage families to travel the county to check out the spectacular Christmas lights displays.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in the individual categories. The winning business will receive free advertising in the Echo Press.

For more information about Light Up the Night, contact Michelle at (320) 763-3133.