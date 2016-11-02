City liquor stores turn a profit

With its higher population and two stores, Alexandria accounted for more than $5 million of the sales but the smaller stores did OK too, making a combined profit of $66,945. All the stores made money, although profits dipped locally in all cities except for Alexandria.

The figures were part of a 2015 Analysis of Municipal Liquor Store Operations released by State Auditor Rebecca Otto last week. The report provides comparative data on liquor operations owned and operated by Minnesota cities.

Here's information for local liquor stores:

Alexandria

Plaza Liquor and Downtown Liquor had a combined off-sale total of $5.18 million, an increase of 10 percent. The stores do not sell alcohol by the drink or on-sale. The cost of the products totaled just under $4 million and after $878,150 in operating expenses, the stores made a total profit of $333,804, up 14 percent from the previous year's $293,405. Of that amount, the city transferred $200,000 into the general fund, which helps keep property taxes down.

Brandon

Sales at the on- and off-sale store totaled $478,448, a slight dip of 2 percent from 2014. The cost of the items sold was $281,977 and after operating expenses of $169,728, the store made a profit of $28,442, a 20 percent decrease from 2014's profit of $35,611.

Millerville

Millerville's on- and off-sale store reported sales of $376,053, an increase of 6 percent. The cost of the items sold was $209,218 and after operating expenses of $162,008, the store made a profit of $5,217, a decrease from 2014's $17,032.

Miltona

The on- and off-sale operation generated $638,102 in sales, up 1 percent. The cost of the items sold was $369,297 and after operating expenses of $248,327, the store cleared a profit of $21,878, down slightly from 2014's $22,762.

Osakis

On- and off-sales totaled $737,855, a 3 percent drop from 2014. The cost of the products sold amounted to $445,072 and after operating expenses of $298,834, the store netted a profit of $11,408, compared to 2014's profit of $55,455.

Auditor's comments

Otto noted that Minnesota municipalities were originally authorized to own and operate liquor establishments as a means of controlling the sale of alcohol.

For many communities in Greater Minnesota, municipal liquor operations provide access and convenience in areas that might be unable to attract a privately run establishment, according to Otto.

In addition to these functions, profitable municipal liquor operations have provided another source of revenue to supplement traditional tax and fee revenues.

In 2015, 193 Minnesota cities operated 226 municipal liquor stores, with 98 cities operating both on-sale and off-sale liquor establishments and 95 cities restricting their municipally owned establishments to off-sale liquor stores.

While the majority of municipally-owned liquor stores are located in Greater Minnesota, 19 cities within the seven-county metro area own and operate liquor establishments.

Report highlights

Highlights from the report include:

• During 2015, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations reported a 20th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $337.2 million. Total sales generated in 2015 increased by $1.6 million, or 0.5 percent, over 2014.

• The combined net profit of all municipal liquor operations totaled $24.9 million in 2015. This represents a decrease of $2.3 million, or 8.6 percent, from the amount generated in 2014.

• During 2015, Minnesota's municipal liquor stores had net transfers (transfers out minus transfers in) of $19.1 million to other city funds. This represents a slight decrease (0.04 percent) from the total net transfers made in 2014.

• Over the past five years, net profits have increased 6.5 percent. Among off-sale stores, there was a 2.4 percent increase in net profits, while on-sale stores showed an increase of 39.1 percent.

• Thirty-four Minnesota cities reported net losses for 2015 (no change from 2014). The 34 cities with losses are all located in Greater Minnesota.