Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!
Ghostbusters of Minnesota visited Alexandria last Friday. The Ghostbusters team, led by Dustin Waterhouse, who played the role of Dr. Peter Venkman from the 1984 blockbuster hit movie, hung out at Elden's Fresh Foods. Kids had their pictures taken and indulged in fun marshmallow treats, ghostly cookies and juice.
Amanda Schueler, the registered dietitian at Elden's, said the event was a "huge success." Although it's hard to judge exactly how many people attended the event, Schueler said there were 300 Ghostbusters-themed cookies and that they were all gone about an hour before the event ended. In addition, she said Waterhouse ended up staying until after dark because "people just kept coming."
"It was a fun event for everyone," she said.