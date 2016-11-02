Search
    Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Jimmy Jevnager takes a picture of Lilly Jevnager, 7, both of Alexandria, with Ghostbusters character Dr. Peter Venkman, played by Dustin Waterhouse. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)1 / 2
    Dustin Waterhouse, playing the role of Ghostbusters character Dr. Peter Venkman, shows onlookers how his ghost hunting equipment works. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 2

    Ghostbusters of Minnesota visited Alexandria last Friday. The Ghostbusters team, led by Dustin Waterhouse, who played the role of Dr. Peter Venkman from the 1984 blockbuster hit movie, hung out at Elden's Fresh Foods. Kids had their pictures taken and indulged in fun marshmallow treats, ghostly cookies and juice.

    Amanda Schueler, the registered dietitian at Elden's, said the event was a "huge success." Although it's hard to judge exactly how many people attended the event, Schueler said there were 300 Ghostbusters-themed cookies and that they were all gone about an hour before the event ended. In addition, she said Waterhouse ended up staying until after dark because "people just kept coming."

    "It was a fun event for everyone," she said.

    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
